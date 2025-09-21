Diamondbacks' First-Rounder Opens Up on Pro Debut
On Saturday, Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 first-round Draft pick, shortstop Kayson Cunningham, made an appearance at Chase Field, taking batting practice with the big leaguers.
Afterwards, Cunningham sat down with members of the media to talk about the experience of hitting with the big leaguers, as well as his first taste of professional baseball with the Low-A Visalia Rawhide.
"It was just every kid's dream, hitting BP on the big league field with big league guys," Cunningham said. "Just super welcoming, it was awesome."
"It's actually kind of crazy, watching [the D-backs] on TV and knowing I'm going to be there someday. Now knowing the guys and talking to them, it's pretty cool.
"It's really an experience. It's a blessing for sure. Just all the hard work I put in at a young age. And obviously the road isn't finished here, but this is a really big, big experience for me and my family," Cunningham said.
Cunningham spoke positively about his experience with the Rawhide. He played in only 11 games, hitting .255 in 52 plate appearances. The 19-year-old said it was a good start to his professional journey.
"It was an experience for sure, definitely different from high school. But I met a lot of good people, good coaches, it was a great experience.
"I would just say the speed of the game, obviously the pitching [was the biggest difference]. Just everything, just a little bit faster, you know, but I adjusted well and it was fun.
"You can tell [the coaches] just want what's best for you at the end of the day. Whether it's your throwing mechanics or what you feel. But everything's just super detailed and very, very particular. And it's really what helps me," he said.
Cunningham, who was known to have a solid glove, had a difficult debut on the defensive side, but he took it in stride and saw notable improvement as his short season went on.
"That first game I remember I made a couple of defensive errors, and then just went over video the next day and I didn't make an error after that. It was a good learning experience, learn from your failures.
"Just a little nervous, first pro debut. But I got it out of the way and the next day I came back and made a couple plays. So I filled my confidence back up," Cunningham said.
In terms of goals for next season, Cunningham is thinking lofty.
"I want to hit above .300, hopefully play in the playoffs. I want to get moved up to High A and play in Hillsboro," he said.