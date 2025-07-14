How Kayson Cunningham Became Diamondbacks' First-Round Pick
Back in June, the Arizona Diamondbacks hosted high school shortstop Kayson Cunningham for a workout.
When it came time for Cunningham to take swings off the Trajekt machine (a machine that simulates the spin, velocity and movement of real major-league pitchers) the 19-year-old asked to hit off ace righty Paul Skenes.
The result? A 114 MPH home run.
The next month, Arizona spent their first-round pick on Cunningham, selecting him 18th overall in the 2025 MLB Draft.
"I had some good at-bats off of Paul Skenes," Cunningham said, speaking to members of the Arizona media for the first time after his selection.
"I was sitting fastball. ... [the Diamondbacks] were like, 'oh my gosh,' ... they didn't really know what to say, honestly."
But that impression was just the sweetener to an already-promising prospect.
"I think our process and the amount of times we saw him and his track record of hitting and just getting to know him and his family, and the person, and the player was really what led us to take him," said Diamondbacks' Scouting Director Ian Rebhan.
"But that story is true. ... It definitely wasn't a minus in his category," Rebhan said.
Cunningham had 60-grade hit and run tools coming out of Lady Bird Johnson High School in San Antonio, Texas. He profiled as one of the best pure hitters of the 2025 draft class, with a little pop in his bat as well.
"I've always been able to hit," Cunningham said. "My bat-to-ball is second to none. I've always had that in my bag."
However it came about, Cunningham is now a member of the Diamondbacks — the first of their 2025 class of prospects.
"It just felt so surreal," he said of his selection. "I stood up and just gave my parents a big hug. And it was really a big full circle moment for me and my family. ... I'm super excited [to see] what that next level of my swing looks like."
Cunningham measures in similarly to some of the Diamondbacks' previous draft picks. At 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, he's not dissimilar from the likes of Slade Caldwell, Corbin Carroll and other such diminutive hitters.
In fact, he's actually close friends with Caldwell, playing in various tournaments together over their high school careers.
"That kind of gives me a good feeling that I'm going to be with Slade, both two undersized players, but just play with a lot of energy and passion."
Cunningham knows he's not the most physically imposing player, but doesn't see that as an obstacle in his journey.
"I see myself as playing with all the guys that are 6-foot-2," he said. "There's really nothing that they do that I can't. I play with a lot of energy, really fast. And so that brings a lot of good to my toolset."
Cunningham said he looks up to the likes of Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez, players who may be physically "undersized," but who play with a high energy level.
He said he also models his game after star D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll.
"Being an undersized guy, still having pop in the bat, being a speedster on the bases. I really model my game after him. I really look forward to working with him in the future. He's an All-Star," Cunningham said.
While Cunningham is a natural shortstop, the Diamondbacks do have a bit of depth at that position. Some outlets project him as a second baseman long-term.
"It doesn't bother me, but I do see myself as a shortstop," Cunningham said. "I know that second base could be an option, but I do see myself as a shortstop and a long-term shortstop as well."
Regardless of where he plays defensively, there's no denying the exceptional hitter Cunningham is. He has excellent contact ability, minimizes swing-and-miss, and has a sneaky power upside.
"He's one of the best hitters in the class," Rebhan said. "We think there's budding power in there as well. ... We think you're really getting a bat-and-power future shortstop that just has a really good feel for the game, great instincts.
"I can say confidently we are all extremely happy that Cason Cunningham is a Diamondback. ... "The kid, the family, the baseball player, it's all awesome."
