Diamondbacks Named Fit For Phillies All-Star
The Arizona Diamondbacks have some offseason holes to fill, no doubt. But would a mega-contract for an All-Star DH make sense? Probably not.
A recent article from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the top 10 landing spots for Phillies star Kyle Schwarber — the Diamondbacks were ranked sixth among those potential suitors.
Schwarber is an excellent player who would provide plenty of value to whichever club lands him. Here's why Reuter thinks the D-backs could be a potential fit:
"A year after shelling out a six-year, $210 million contract to sign Corbin Burnes, the D-backs top priority might once again be the starting rotation with Zac Gallen set to be a free agent and Merrill Kelly traded at the deadline.
"However, there is also a case to be made for them adding a big bat.
"Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez were also on the move this summer ahead of their own free agency, while Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is expected to be sidelined until midseason after tearing his ACL in September.
"That's a lot of offensive firepower to replace, and the D-backs had some success using free agency to build a DH platoon of Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk a few years ago, so they should at least be viewed as peripheral contenders," Reuter wrote.
Reuter's point about the lack of remaining power holds, and certainly, whichever team ends up with Schwarber will be getting one of the best power-hitters in the sport.
But Arizona probably won't be in the market for a player of Schwarber's cost, and he may not even align with the future identity of a young D-backs squad. Here's why:
Why Kyle Schwarber Doesn't Make Sense for Diamondbacks
First, the obvious. Schwarber will undoubtedly receive a contract well north of $100 million, and likely for at least four to five years. That's simply not in Arizona's budget, as the D-backs are expected to cut payroll to some degree ahead of 2026.
Considering adding a non-fielding power bat is not anywhere near the top of the priority list, spending that much of their allotted payroll simply would not be smart business.
If Schwarber was a first baseman, or even a more legitimate outfielder, the fit could make a modicum of sense. But he hardly even fits the D-backs' new identity.
Arizona tried a composition of slug-and-whiff veterans in 2025. It didn't work out, and they were forced to get significantly younger, scrappier and more defense-focused as the year progressed. Schwarber is 32 and a full-time DH, with a strikeout rate that nears 30% every season.
Granted, the three-time All-Star also hit 56 homers in 2025 and has 187 over his past four seasons and posted a 152 wRC+ this year. Obviously, that cannot be overlooked.
He'll get some MVP recognition for a nearly five-WAR season (with no defense to add to that total), but Schwarber isn't the type of player Arizona is in the market for, and he's well out of their price range, barring something unprecedented.
The D-backs want to be a more defense-first club, and their allocation of resources will be almost certainly focused on pitching and defense, as Arizona gets back to a familiar on-base, chaos-type identity.