Diamondbacks Flamethrower Looking to Build on 2024 Success
Pitchers and catchers have reported to Salt River Fields as the Arizona Diamondbacks begin Spring Training. Among those looking to take a leap in 2025 is right-handed flamethrowing reliever Justin Martinez.
Martinez, still just 23 years old, already saw a breakout in the 2024 season. He took his triple-digit arsenal to the highest level, pitching to an impressive 2.48 ERA and 2.59 FIP over 72.2 innings for the D-backs, much of that coming in high leverage.
In fact, Martinez took over the ninth inning briefly mid-season, following former closer Paul Sewald's unfortunately sharp decline. The young righty was 8-for-10 in converting save opportunities.
Speaking to reporters through team interpreter Alex Arpiza, Martinez said 2024 was a beneficial year for his growth as a pitcher.
"A lot of experience, a lot of things that you realize that can happen throughout the course of a season, so a lot of experience," Martinez said.
Now, the young righty will look to compound that experience and turn it into future success.
“Continue to work," said the righty, "the results will come with hard work, and just continue to build on what I had last year.”
Martinez said he wasn't surprised by the high-leverage workload he received in 2024, but noted the challenge of pitching in those stressful situations.
"I wasn’t surprised [to get so many high-leverage opportunities], I had come along, working to be able to be placed in those moments, so when it came along, I wasn’t surprised... In those moments you have to make better pitches, it’s baseball, anything can happen at that moment. You’ve really got to be a little more defensive as well and careful in the strike zone," Martinez said.
That closer's role has been one of much contention and dilemma. Martinez has yet to be named the closer officially, and other arms such as A.J. Puk and Kevin Ginkel have cases of their own to take the ninth.
But the young reliever isn't concerned with specific titles or roles. Instead, he's focused on being ready for the opportunities he is afforded.
“I'm not really thinking about that, I'm here to work hard, be able to show that I'm ready, the coaches are going to make their decisions and just to show that I'm ready," Martinez said.
Martinez has been at Salt River Fields since February 3. He said he feels stronger physically, but also thinks he's made progress mentally.
A high-leverage role can come with plenty of stress, but Martinez said Arizona has a good squad this year, and he's happy and excited for the season ahead.
With his devastating raw stuff and velocity, it's hard not to be excited. Whether or not Martinez's role takes place in the ninth inning, the D-backs and their fans will have an electric young arm to watch out of the bullpen.
With continued mental and physical development, Martinez's ceiling is quite high.