As Diamondbacks Free Agent Reliever Options Dwindle, Who's Left?
The Arizona Diamondbacks entered the 2024-2025 offseason with the stated goal to add to their bullpen. Specifically they'd like to add a reliever with high-leverage/closing experience.
While fireballing phenom Justin Martinez had stretches of dominance in 2024, he also struggled at times with his control, both of the strike zone and his emotions. Despite a stretch where he went 8-for-9 in save chances from August 5 to September 3, the D-backs don't appear ready to fully turn over the reins to Martinez.
A.J. Puk picked up a save on September 20, but the team would clearly prefer to keep the dominant left-hander in a situational and set-up role. If the D-backs were able to add a reliable closer at the back end, keeping Martinez and Puk in set-up roles, they might have a great bullpen.
Free Agent Options
The problem of course is free agent relievers have come flying off the board at inflated prices. There are not many remaining free agent options who fit the description the Diamondbacks have set out for themselves.
Those include: David Robertson (40), Kyle Finnegan (33), Carlos Estevez (32), Kenley Jansen (37), and Craig Kimbrel (37). Three of those pitchers received detailed pro-and-con articles from the Diamondbacks On SI staff, which you can read below.
Jansen and Kimbrel have had borderline Hall of Fame careers of course. Jansen was still effective last year, pitching to a 3.29 ERA with xERA and FIP to match. Limited to 51 and 54 games the last two years for the Red Sox, he still registered 56 saves while blowing eight between 2023-24.
The combination of his likely salary demands and potential age related decline make him a tough fit however.
Kimbrel's career has been in a downward slide since 2019. Through 2018 he looked like a slam-dunk Hall of Famer, with a 333 saves and a 1.91 ERA. But since 2019 he has a 3.90 ERA, including 5.33 ERA with the Orioles last year. He famously had several blowups in 2023 postseason against the D-backs.
Trade Options
Devin Williams was traded to the Yankees and the D-backs reportedly could not match up with the Cardinals on Ryan Helsley. Another potential trade target is Pete Fairbanks of the Tampa Bay Rays, who was also linked to the D-backs by Arizona Sports John Gambadoro.
It's difficult to identify any clear-cut trade targets beyond these pitchers that fit the job description the D-backs are looking to fill.
Of course they could always pivot, and try to shore up their non-closer relief corps, and just pick Martinez or Puk to close.
Finances
A key component to all of the above is payroll. The D-backs are already sitting well above their franchise record from 2024 following the Corbin Burnes signing. That estimate ranges anywhere from $185-195 million, depending on how you treat deferrals and other factors.
Furthermore, owner Ken Kendrick made clear he does not intend to raise the payroll any higher than it is now. Therefore the only way to add one of the above listed free agents or higher salaried arbitration eligible players is to move some money. The only real option to do so without weakening the 2025 roster is trade Jordan Montgomery, but that has not yet transpired.
Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks On SI as we follow and analyze the teams moves.