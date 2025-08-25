How D-backs' Geraldo Perdomo Endured Injury to Set Franchise Record
Arizona Diamondbacks franchise shortstop Geraldo Perdomo has been hindered by a severe bone bruise in his hand for much of the 2025 season. But that didn't stop him from setting a franchise record.
Perdomo recorded his 84th RBI with a two-run homer in a blowout 10-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field on Saturday.
That surpassed Nick Ahmed's record for most RBI by a D-backs shortstop in a season (82), set back in Ahmed's Gold Glove 2019 season.
On Sunday, Torey Lovullo spoke at length about Perdomo's injury, and how he's pushed through it to become a crucial part of the D-backs' team and culture in a rough 2025 season.
How Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Set Franchise Record Despite Injury
Perdomo has been dealing with this injury since well before the All-Star Break. But Lovullo said once the medical team assured him no further damage could be done, Perdomo demanded to remain in the lineup.
"It was touch-and-go there, but I tried to take him out of the lineup, and he's like, 'I'm playing, you're not taking me out of this lineup,'" Lovullo said.
"Once I got clearance from the medical team that it wasn't going to do any more damage, then I said, 'OK, we need you in the middle of the diamond, getting on base the way you can.' ... there was no consideration for putting him on the IL.
"I think it's mind over matter in this case where he's just got to say, 'I can take the swings I need to take, do what I need to do, and continue helping this team win in any way possible,' and I love that mindset," Lovullo said.
The manager said that mindset, mental toughness and outlook on the game is what stands out the most when evaluating the job Perdomo has done for Arizona.
"It's why we look at him as somebody that is a core player on this team and a true Diamondback," Lovullo said.
"The fact that he's able to fight through that is a lot of mental toughness, ultimately is what it comes down to, and a desire to help his team win a baseball game."
Perdomo is posting career numbers in 2025, despite the hindrance of a perpetually sore hand. He's hitting to an impressive .290/.393/.450 slash and 136 wRC+, has matched his career total in homers (14) this season alone, and is striking out a career-low 10.9% of the time.
He's been good at getting on base, slugging at a higher rate, and has been situationally excellent, all while playing plus defense at shortstop.
In fact, there's a legitimate case for the switch-hitting 25-year-old to earn some NL MVP votes.
For the full breakdown of Perdomo's NL MVP case, check out Jack Sommers' work here:
Related Content: Why D-backs Geraldo Perdomo is NL MVP Candidate
"He's having a pretty complete year," Lovullo said. "I want him to continue working defensively and improving his lateral movements. That's always been addressed with him."
Lovullo said he set his sights higher for what Perdomo could do with the RBI record this season, telling him to shoot for a round 100.
"Whatever those big round numbers are, he has a chance to close in on something that is not easy to do. It means you play a lot, you play every day, you're in the middle of everything.
"I talked to him, probably around the mid-50s, 60-RBI time. I said, 'Just keep being yourself, man. You're going to have a great year, and you're going to close in on some unbelievable milestones this year.
"'You have a chance to collect 100 RBIs, but don't change a thing. Just keep being yourself, be a good hitter, and you're going to drive in a lot of runs for us this year,'" Lovullo said.
The Diamondbacks are still in the fight, despite how improbable a playoff appearance would be, and a large part of that is due to Perdomo's surge as one of the best shortstops in baseball, and perhaps D-backs history.