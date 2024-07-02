Diamondbacks Get Moreno and Thomas Back, but Lose Montgomery to the IL
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced a series of roster moves today, with one very big surprise. Jordan Montgomery has been placed on the 15-day Injured list with right knee inflammation. It is yet another blow to a rotation that has been without Merrill Kellky and Eduardo Rodriguez for almost the entire season and just got Zac Gallen Back.
Here are all the moves with comments on each. The 40-man roster remains at 39
Placed on the 15-day Injured List:
LHP Jordan Montgomery (right knee inflammation; retro to June 29). Little is know about Montgomery's injury as of this writing, There was no discussion of this after his most recent outing. We'll have to see what Torey Lovullo has to say about it.
It's been reported by Jesse Friedman of PHNX that Cristian Mena is in the clubhouse. He last pitched for Reno on June 26th. That was originally scheduled to be Montgomery's start.
Reinstated from 10-day injured list:
C Gabriel Moreno (sprained left thumb) This move was expected and all but confirmed by Torey Lovullo before the end of the last home stand. Moreno spent a minimum of 10 days on the injured list and brought his Gold Glove back for a critical road trip
OF Alek Thomas (strained left hamstring). Thomas has missed all but four games this season. He suffered multiple setbacks and timeline pushouts but is finally ready to rejoin the club as the primary centerfielder. On days Thomas plays, Corbin Carroll will likely be in right field.
Recalled from Triple-A Reno:
RHP Gavin Hollowell (No. 62) Hollowell was recently claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on June 18th. In two seasons, he's thrown 41 innings with a 6.20 ERA. Since joining the Reno Aces he's made 4 scoreless outings. He throws a 93.4 MPH four seamer, a 94 MPH sinker, and a slider
Optioned to Triple-A Reno:
INF Blaze Alexander. This one is going to be controversial among Diamondbacks fans. Many thought the team should DFA Eugenio Suarez and insert Alexander as the everyday third baseman. Alexander will presumably play third base daily in Reno, and the team will monitor his defense and look for signs of life from Suarez' bat.
Designated for assignment:
C Tucker Barnhart. We reported this move after Sunday's game, but the team is just confirming it now.
Stay tuned for more on this breaking news from Inside the Diamondbacks