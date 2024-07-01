Diamondbacks Reportedly DFA Veteran Catcher Tucker Barnhart
According to the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly designated veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart for assignment. The move has not yet been made official by the team.
This will free up a roster spot for primary catcher Gabriel Moreno to make his return from the 10-day IL on time, as was expected.
Barnhart, 33, had signed a minor league deal with the club to compete and eventually win the backup catcher role, but, in his limited playing time, had failed to create much of an impact both offensively and defensively.
Such is to be expected of an aging backup catcher, but his .173/.287/.210 slash stands out, despite putting together a couple of clutch RBI hits in recent weeks. Barnhart served as a calming veteran presence for a number of pitchers on the staff, but, at a certain point, a complete lack of production at the plate and defensive prowess gives reason to sacrifice his off-field value.
It comes as a bit of a surprise that Arizona opted to part with the veteran, rather than optioning Jose Herrera back to Triple-A Reno, although Herrera's low numbers are currently the result of a small sample size. The 27-year-old slashed .260/.351/.362 in Triple-A, and has been with the D-backs' organization since 2013, signing initially at 16 years old.
This move also implies that Arizona is comfortable moving forward with young prospect Adrian Del Castillo serving as their catcher depth, in the event of another injury to Moreno or Herrera.
Del Castillo has been an offensive force in Reno, slashing a monstrous .324/.399/.603 with 30 doubles, 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 49 games. He's not the defensive wizard that the D-backs have in Moreno, and provides little value in controlling baserunners, but it's hard to ignore offensive numbers of that magnitude, even in a hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
But it's not just Del Castillo raking in Triple-A. Behind him on the depth chart is 26-year-old Ronaldo Hernandez.
Hernandez spent time with the Boston Red Sox in 2022 and 2023, and was signed to a minor league deal with the D-backs in January of 2024. He's hitting at a relatively close second to Del Castillo. Although only playing 34 games, he's slashing .333/.379/.556, with six doubles and six home runs.
In any event, the decision to DFA Barnhart does offer some clarity on Arizona's long-term plans at the catcher position. Although a backup catcher is not generally the player with the strongest bat, the team is likely looking to get younger, and, of course, hope they don't have to make do without their young stud Moreno for more than an occasional day off going forward.