D-backs Manager Gives Encouraging Update on Gold Glove Catcher
The Arizona Diamondbacks are back home at Chase Field following a long road trip that straddled the July 31 trade deadline.
On Monday afternoon, manager Torey Lovullo gave numerous injury updates. The lead story was the sprained shoulder suffered by closer Kevin Ginkel, landing him on the 15-day IL.
He is the fourth Diamondbacks closer to suffer a serious injury in 2025. A.J. Puk, Justin Martinez, and the recently-traded Shelby Miller all have been on the injured list this year.
Gabriel Moreno (Fractured Finger, 60-day IL retro to June 16)
The D-backs received great news on their Gold Glove catcher. A CT scan on Monday came back showing he is healed and ready to begin all baseball activities. He has already been taking "dry swings" and should engage in actual hitting drills by the end of this week.
As for timeline to return, the absolute soonest Moreno can be activated from the injured list would be August 15. With that being just 11 days away, it seems unlikely he'll be ready by that date after such a long layoff. Asked how far out Moreno still was, Lovullo could not say exactly.
"I'm not sure, but now the fact is he's asymptomatic. He's been transitioning and strengthening up that right hand, so we've just got to continue that process and hopefully get him back onto the field as soon as possible," said Lovullo.
Moreno is an above league average hitter who plays terrific defense. Unfortunately he's been injury prone throughout his time with the Diamondbacks, making at least one trip to the injured list in each of the last three seasons.
Moreno has started 223 of a possible 436 games since joining Arizona, or just barely 50%. His future health is of utmost importance to the team and their hopes to contend in 2026.
Jordan Lawlar (Hamstring strain, minor league injured list)
Lawlar has been out since June 26 with a hamstring injury. He too is nearing return. He is going to be in the same live BP group as Ildemaro Vargas and Pavin Smith, and then the same continuation camp game on Thursday. He could progress back to join the Triple-A Reno Aces shortly after that.
Ildemaro Vargas (foot fracture, 10-day IL retro to 6/25) is taking live at-bats in continuation camp at Salt River Fields and will play in a game Thursday.
Pavin Smith (oblique strain, retro to July 6) will take live BP on Tuesday as well, and is expected to play in that same continuation camp game on Thursday
Ryan Thompson (Strained Scapulate, retro to July 5) has been continuing his throwing program and is expected to throw a bullpen session on Friday. He has not yet faced live hitters.