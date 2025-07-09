Diamondbacks Given Disappointing Midseason Grade
The Arizona Diamondbacks came into the 2025 season with lofty expectations. They now sit 5.5 games out of a Wild Card, and two games below .500 at 45-47.
Coming off a World Series run and then a near-90-win season, it was hard to imagine Arizona being stuck in the buy-sell purgatory they're currently in.
As trade rumors circulate, it's becoming ever more difficult to imagine the D-backs going all-in on roster additions, while the possibility of selling off some of their assets grows ever larger.
In a recent article, ESPN's David Schoenfield handed out midseason grades to each MLB team. While The Diamondbacks weren't exactly at the bottom of their class, it's difficult to avoid the disappointment that has come with the 2025 season.
The grade: C
"Heading into the season, I thought that if any team was going to challenge the Dodgers in the NL West, it would be the Diamondbacks. The offense has once again been one of the best in the majors, but the pitching issues have been painful," Schoenfield wrote.
"After the aggressive move to sign Corbin Burnes, he went down with Tommy John surgery after 11 starts. Meanwhile, Zac Gallen, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt each have an ERA on the wrong side of 5.00.
"Rodriguez was better in June before a shellacking on July 4, while Gallen remains homer-prone, so it's hard to tell if improvement is on the horizon. Their playoff odds are hovering just under 20%, so there's a chance, but they need to get red-hot like they did last July and August," Schoenfield continued.
As any loyal fan of the D-backs would know, Arizona's pitching has been the problem. The D-backs' offense currently ranks fourth in the majors in OPS (.770), runs scored (461) and home runs (133).
They boast three All-Star representatives from their lineup — and none from their pitching staff.
Meanwhile, their pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a 4.64 team ERA. That number balloons even further when limited to bullpen results, as Arizona's relief ERA is 5.03.
There's a modicum of hope that the starting pitching can begin to get into a rhythm despite the injury to Burnes, however.
In their most recent turn through the rotation, Ryne Nelson, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have combined to throw 20 innings with just two collective earned runs. Gallen appears to be tentatively turning a corner, with 19 strikeouts and one earned run over his past 13 innings.
Pfaadt and Rodriguez have been disappointing, but have also shown flashes. What they need more than anything is consistency.
But Arizona's struggling bullpen continues to endure blow after blow. Interim closer Shelby Miller was just placed on the Injured List with a forearm strain. Ryan Thompson is on the IL with a scapular strain.
A group of relievers already down its top two leverage arms in Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk simply does not have enough reinforcements on the way without an external addition.
The July 31 Trade Deadline will be a large indicator of how the rest of 2025 will go for Arizona. It will likely take an improbable hot streak.
They say C's get degrees, but the NL West is a very selective university. Things will need to change, and fast, if the Diamondbacks want to reach the postseason.