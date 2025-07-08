Diamondbacks Lose Interim Closer to IL in Huge Bullpen Blow
This has to stop eventually, right? On Monday, Arizona Diamondbacks' interim closer Shelby Miller was placed on the 15-day Injured List with a right forearm strain, the team announced.
The move is retroactive to July 6. In a corresponding move, right-hander Juan Morillo was recalled from Triple-A Reno.
Arizona Diamondbacks Closer Shelby Miller Goes on IL
Miller had been in the midst of an excellent season for Arizona, admirably filling the closer role after both Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk lost their seasons to Tommy John Surgery.
The former D-backs' starter had resurrected his career in relief for the Dodgers and Giants in 2023 and 2024, and signed a deal with Arizona in the offseason, returning to the team that traded for him years ago.
Miller's results this season have been exceptional. He'd thrown to an excellent 1.98 ERA over 36.1 innings and has recorded a team-high 10 saves this season.
He'll join the ever-growing list of injuries to this D-backs' bullpen. On Sunday, Ryan Thompson landed on the IL with a scapular strain.
Miller has essentially been the last line of defense for this beaten-up group of relievers. While he may not be a traditional closer, he had been the most stable part of a bullpen that currently ranks 28th in MLB in ERA.
The extent of his injury is unknown, as is the timeline for a potential return. He is, at minimum, out the next 14 days.
Arizona Diamondbacks Recall Juan Morillo
Right-hander Juan Morillo had emerged as one of the more intriguing relief options. He'd pitched to a 4.01 ERA over 28 major league appearances before he was optioned back to Reno on July 2.
Since this is a move to replace an injured player, the normal 15-day waiting period to recall Morillo is waived.
Morillo throws hard, and although he can be quite wild, had shown signs of dialing in and finding the zone at a higher clip. He had a 0.96 ERA in the month of June prior to his option.
While he had not served much of a high-leverage role, Morillo may be forced into that role, since the D-backs' bullpen is now missing every single member of its pre-season back end, save for Kevin Ginkel.
Arizona will keep searching for answers. Expect Ginkel, left-handers Kyle Backhus and Jalen Beeks, along with Morillo to get looks in the later innings of close contests going forward.