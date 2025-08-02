D-backs GM Gives Blunt Message on Keeping Zac Gallen
As the Thursday afternoon Trade Deadline came and went, one speculated member of the Arizona Diamondbacks' laundry list of trade assets was not moved, in spite of some interest: former ace and All-Star starter Zac Gallen.
Gallen has not pitched well this season, sporting the second-worst ERA among qualified starters.
But he does come with a pedigree of success, and has stuff that other organizations likely would have desired.
On Thursday, D-backs GM Mike Hazen met with the media to discuss the Deadline. He said that teams did not "clear a bar" that he was looking for — the bar being the Qualifying Offer Gallen is likely to receive this offseason.
Ultimately, however, Gallen will remain with the D-backs, while counterpart Merrill Kelly left for Texas in exchange for a trio of pitching prospects.
In a recent interview with Arizona Sports 98.7's Wolf & Luke, Hazen touched on the obvious.
While the former ace may not be looked upon favorably by D-backs fans for the season he's had, Hazen wasn't willing to part with Gallen simply for the sake of "getting rid" of him.
"Trading Zac Gallen to say that I traded Zac Gallen and moved him out of here, I don't feel good about that," Hazen said.
"Having Zac Gallen in our rotation versus just trading him because I could say that I traded him for somebody in A-ball somewhere, I just didn't I didn't feel like that was the right decision to make."
While it's now a guarantee that Gallen will not leave via trade this season, there also remains a question of whether he will return in 2026.
The D-backs could extend him the Qualifying Offer — an offer he seems more likely to take now barring an unforeseen late-season resurgence. They could attempt to re-sign him, or let him walk.
While Kelly, prior to his trade, told Diamondbacks On SI he would be welcoming of a return deal with the D-backs, Hazen said he did not broach that topic with Gallen.
"We haven't really crossed into any of that territory. I called Zac yesterday, I talked through it with him. Obviously out of the respect I have for him, and just let him know kind of where everything got shook out."
Perhaps Gallen begins to turn a corner, knowing the rest of his 2025 season is more certain. That seems unlikely at this stage, but it's certainly possible.
Hazen said he tries not to provoke those types of distractions with his players.
"I try not to engage the guys on these types of decisions," Hazen said.
"I think it's unfair to put the players in a situation of like, 'Hey, here's here's what could happen. Here are all the scenarios, what do you want to have happen?' And then at the same time me telling them, 'Hey, I expect you guys to go out there and give your 1,000% focus and energy...'"
"You talked about the human element, I don't think that's putting an elite athlete in the right spot to go up there and compete at the major league level," Hazen said.