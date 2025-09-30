Owner Ken Kendrick Sends Sincere Message to D-backs Fans
The Arizona Diamondbacks missed out on the playoffs in 2025 despite a mountain of expectations.
With a high payroll, the most talented roster in years, and plenty of momentum from a 2023 pennant victory and 89-win season a year ago, it's hard to categorize the 2025 D-backs as anything other than a major disappointment.
Owner and managing general partner Ken Kendrick shared in that disappointment, especially considering the investments made from his end.
On Monday, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show, Kendrick sent a sincere message to D-backs fans after the letdown that was the 2025 season.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ken Kendrick Thanks Fans
Kendrick cited an exceptional attendance number from the Chase Field faithful. Despite the ultimately poor results, D-backs fans showed up to support their team.
"The thing that happened this year that I want to give a thank-you to is our fans," Kendrick said.
"You may or may not know this, but we had 2.4 million people come to our games. That's the largest number of fans that have attended the Diamondbacks games since 2008. It was great. It was incredible to see the crowds.
"I want to be sure that I thank our fans. The fans stepped up and we didn't give them the result that they deserve for the investment they made in coming to our games. That's not lost on me at all. We are going to reinvest in putting a really, really capable team out on the field [next season]," Kendrick said.
Kendrick said the D-backs spent $220 million on their 40-man roster in 2025 — a franchise record.
It's been reported already that Arizona will most likely be reducing that payroll to some degree, but Kendrick was certain to emphasize that the team will be utilizing their returns to invest in the team next season.
"While we didn't have playoff money, we had significant revenues from our fans attending games. What I've said, and I will continue to say it, the money that is there from the revenue that we take in, we're going to reinvest in the team.
"We're in a good position to have a very, very credible commitment financially to next season. Will the number be the same? It probably won't be, but I think it'll be a handsome number that will allow us to have a very, very competitive team.
"I wouldn't want us to back away from the focus on being in the postseason a year from now," Kendrick said.