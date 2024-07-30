Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen Talks About Trade Deadline Moves
Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen swung three trades during the MLB Trade Deadline period including two in the final hours before the deadline. That includes one that was done just minutes before.
In total, Hazen acquired first baseman Josh Bell, left-handed late-inning reliever AJ Puk, and right-handed reliever Dylan Floro. He performed trades with two NL East sellers, the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals.
In total, he gave up cash and three prospects, only one of whom--Deyvison De Los Santos--was highly regarded in any fashion.
When asked about how the Trade Deadline went and if they accomplished what they set out to do, Hazen spoke about how Christian Walker's injury changed their plans especially after they got the news that Walker would have to go on the IL this morning.
"We walked out with what we felt we were trying to get accomplished. Fortify the bullpen. Last night's game threw us a little bit of a curveball this morning. Had to adjust a little bit this morning from a position player standpoint... Better yesterday than today if it were going to happen... [Walker's injury] certainly increased the urgency."
Hazen spoke about how fast he acquired Josh Bell indicating that they internally spoke about it last night but had to wait for him to clear waivers and once he did, he reached out to the Marlins and it came together rather fast. He also shared his thoughts on what Bell will bring to the ballclub for the last 55 games.
"I think Josh is going to help us there [at first]... [Bell] happened fairly quickly. We kind of pursued it pretty aggressively... His long track record of getting on base...He does a little bit of everything...We heard nothing but unbelievable things about his makeup... We feel good about adding him. Hopefully, he's excited about coming here. I think a lot of guys about jumping into a pennant race rejuvenates them a little bit."
Hazen spoke about adding Dylan Floro and how the trade literally came together in the final hour of the deadline when it could've come together much earlier, "Yes, that's how the deadline works. We could've solved some of these issues two hours ago but we don't."
"We think both Dylan and AJ add a lot of experience to our bullpen, consistency, had a good year. [Floro's] going to put the ball on the plate. We like that obviously in the role that he's probably going to be pitching in is probably in front of the deep leverage guys... I think more than anything else, adding another quality Major League arm to the next 55 games."
Hazen shared how the team is playing to the identity that he and Manager Torey Lovullo envisioned and what their identity truly is and why they are winning so many games of late.
"I know we did last night but we're not going to hit a lot of home runs... I think the way we are going to go out and beat you offensively is to just pour guys on the bases and run and be aggressive and make contact. I just feel that's what our identity is as a team so the more guys we can put on base, the better this team is going to be."
Hazen refused to entertain a single sell thought at the deadline even when the team was struggling. He would not entertain a single selling conversation.
"I never engaged in a sell conversation. I said at the beginning of the deadline, this got mischaracterized, if we lost , if we went 10-30 then I would have to entertain something that wasn't but our intention this entire time based on what we did this offseason and going into the season was to buy. We never entertained a sell conversation."
Hazen knows that the Dodgers and Padres are going to "unload" every deadline and he is prepared for that but trusts in this team and thinks they can take on anyone even with their grueling second half schedule.
"I believe in this team and the players in it, even the players that aren't performing exactly how they think they should be. This team has a lot of talent on it. We see that. They play all nine innings. They're young, energetic, they love each other, I think. Their clubhouse dynamic has always been that way. That group of young kids just are galvanized around each other. That's a very powerful thing... This team has the talent to be a good team."