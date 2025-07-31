D-backs Trade Eugenio Suárez to Mariners in Huge Deadline Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez to the Seattle Mariners, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports.
According MLB.com's Dean Kramer, it will be 24 year old first baseman Tyler Locklear and two pitching prospects heading back to the D-backs.
Locklear is the No. 9 prospect in the Mariners' organization according to MLB pipeline.
The right-hand batter hit .316 wth 19 homers and 82 RBI in 98 games for the Tacoma Rainiers. He got into 16 games with the Mariners this year in his debut season, batting .156 with two homers.
After previously selling Josh Naylor to Seattle, and sending Randal Grichuk to the Royals, the D-backs' most sought-after trade asset will head back to the very club that traded him to Arizona one season ago.
Suárez, 34, has been the center of the MLB trade world for some time. As Arizona has continued to spiral out of contention and force GM Mike Hazen to sell off pieces, Suárez's elite production put him into a category of his own.
Despite a recent slump, clearly fueled by deadline distractions, Suárez still holds 36 homers, 87 RBI and a .896 OPS on the season. He's slashing .248/.320/.576, a line that would near a career-best season for Suárez if it were to hold steady.
Since coming over to Arizona in a trade with the Mariners, Suárez slashed .253/.320/.513, hit an unbelievable 66 homers, and knocked in 188 RBI.
While his initial few months with the D-backs were quite lackluster, even spurring calls for his DFA, Suárez surged into one of the most productive bats in recent history for Arizona, endearing himself to teammates, coaches and fans alike.
But with Arizona free-falling out of contention, GM Mike Hazen has opted to deal the ever-positive veteran and maximize a his return, rather than holding Suárez and attempting to re-sign him in the offseason.
Suárez repeatedly expressed a desire to stay in Arizona and play for the D-backs, but the decision was not his to make.
"I feel like I'm at home. This team means a lot to me," Suárez told reporters on July 24.
"The last two years of my career changed everything here in Arizona. I am who I am right now because the last two years have been great. It's a lot about this team."
Regardless, the All-Star slugger finishes his D-backs' tenure with an impressive season and a half's resume. He'll be remembered fondly in the desert.