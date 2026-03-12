Former Diamondbacks Reliever Agrees to Deal With Rangers

Former Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Jalen Beeks has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Texas Rangers, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. It is a major league deal, pending a physical.

Beeks, who was one of the D-backs' most effective relievers in the 2025 season, won't be returning to Arizona ahead of the regular season, after all.

Beeks, the 32-year-old veteran, delivered the largest bullpen contribution of the D-backs' injury-riddled 2025 season. He pitched 57.1 innings for an Arizona bullpen that was both beset by devastating injuries and significant underperformance.

Beeks' 3.77 ERA was the second-best in Arizona's bullpen among those with more than 30 innings pitched, behind only Shelby Miller's 1.98 figure.

Despite pitching so many innings, Beeks spent nearly six weeks on the IL between June and August with lower back inflammation. He was used extremely sparingly upon his return, despite being one of the only left-handed options available to manager Torey Lovullo.

It was for that reason — the lack of left-handed relief pitching — that Beeks appeared to be one of the more prime reunion candidates for Arizona. It was difficult to understand exactly why a deal did not materialize between the veteran and the Diamondbacks.

There is a possibility it was related to medicals due to his usage pattern at the end of 2025, but no reports ever surfaced regarding Beeks' health. Regardless, the Rangers are comfortable with Beeks' situation, unless the pending physical were to reveal a serious unknown issue.

The Diamondbacks' bullpen, meanwhile, is still in a state of relative disarray. The team made some additions this offseason, bringing in former D-backs right-hander Taylor Clarke on a one-year deal. They also signed righty Jonathan Loaisiga to a minor league deal, while bringing back former closer Paul Sewald on a $1.5 million contract.

In terms of left-handed relief, there is still very little to be found on Arizona's roster. Young southpaws Brandyn Garcia and Philip Abner appear to be the main options in that category, though neither have significant major league experience. A.J. Puk will not return from his Tommy John surgery until mid-May at the earliest — likely later than that.

It feels like a miss that the Diamondbacks chose not to bring back a reliable veteran like Beeks. While his numbers may not have stood out, he was scoreless in 47 of his 61 appearances.

Arizona could use stability of that nature as much as ever, it would seem.