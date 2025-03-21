Diamondbacks Infielder Opts Out of Contract
Arizona Diamondbacks utility man Garrett Hampson has opted out of his contract, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman on X/Twitter.
(Note: this article has been updated to reflect the latest report from Nick Piecoro)
Hampson had been in the midst of a successful Spring Training, hitting .289/.386/.368 with a .755 OPS over 44 plate appearances, including a double, triple, 10 runs scored and seven RBI. He also played solid infield defense, and even had the versatility to play outfield in a pinch.
Hampson had signed a minor league deal with the D-backs this offseason. Present in most of these types of minor league deals is an opt-out that players can use. In 2024, infielder Kevin Newman opted out, but remained with the Diamondbacks' organization, and ended up playing a critical role as Arizona's backup utility infielder after an injury to Geraldo Perdomo.
So while Hampson's tenure with the D-backs might not be completely over as a result of his opt-out, it is likely he did so as a result of how this year's infield battle turned out.
Hampson, Ildemaro Vargas, Jordan Lawlar and a handful of others had been in the mix. One by one the others had been weeded down until it was only Hampson and Vargas remaining.
According to the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the decision to opt out does not mean Hampson officially won't make the roster. Rather, it's a precautionary measure for the infielder, ensuring he'll hit free agency if he doesn't crack the 26-man.
But that also doesn't mean that Vargas isn't on track to win that utility infield roster spot. In fact, the veteran 33-year-old had an even more impressive Cactus League so far.
Over 49 plate appearances, Vargas raked to the tune of an incredible .341/.408/.568 slash. That's good for both a 154 wRC+ and a .976 OPS. He's recorded four doubles, two homers, nine RBI, scored eight runs, and has walked three times against only three strikeouts over all of Spring Training.
Those are certainly impressive offensive numbers. The question remains whether Vargas is able to do so in the regular season against big league-caliber pitching. Cactus League results are never numbers to weigh too heavily.
The important part of a utility infielder is versatility, and the ability to pick up the baseball at a consistent rate from a variety of spots. Manager Torey Lovullo values that consistency heavily. In truth, both Vargas and Hampson had done well in that regard.
It's possible Hampson wants to look for a more prominent role on another team after his successful spring, and it's also possible he does end up remaining with the D-backs' organization if no other opportunities materialize for him.
No official decision has been announced with regard to that utility infield roster spot, but it's a safe bet to see Vargas take it when Opening Day rosters are announced.
For now, stay tuned to Diamondbacks On SI for updates on this developing story.