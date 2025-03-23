Diamondbacks' Garrett Hampson Wins Opening Day Roster Spot
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a group of roster moves on Sunday, according to an announcement from the team on X/Twitter. Garrett Hampson will earn an Opening Day roster spot.
Roster Moves
Selected to Major League Roster
INF Garrett Hampson
Reassigned to Minor League camp
RHP John Curtiss
C Aramis Garcia
INF Ildemaro Vargas
Placed on 60-day Injured List
LHP Blake Walston (sprained left ulnar collateral ligament)
30 players remain in Major League camp.
The move to retain Hampson and send Vargas out was initially reported by Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, who noted that Vargas no longer had a locker in the D-backs' clubhouse, while Hampson remained.
As recently as Friday, it was reported that Hampson had opted out of his minor league deal with Arizona. At the time, it seemed as if that move might dictate that Vargas was the de facto winner of the utility infield battle.
But it was later reported by AZCentral's Nick Piecoro that this move was not necessarily an indicator of a final roster decision, but rather just a way for Hampson to keep his options open in the event that he didn't make the roster.
For now, it appears that Hampson is the one who has won the utility role, stepping into the same shoes that Kevin Newman filled so admirably in the 2024 season.
Hampson enjoyed a nice Spring Training at the plate, hitting .300 with eight RBI, 12 runs scored, a double, triple and three stolen bases. Hampson is able to fill in at nearly any infield position, and his plus speed also gives him the ability to play proficiently in the outfield, should that need be called upon.
Vargas was similarly hot at the plate, slashing an immense .375/.434/.625 with two homers and 10 RBI. The veteran has a history of hitting lightly however, though his offensive numbers have risen a bit in recent years.
GM Mike Hazen has previously stated that the added versatility of being able to fill in an outfield position if needed would be a bonus when judging candidates for the utility role. In that regard, Hampson always had the advantage, and he provides more speed and chaos on the basepaths, aligning more closely with the Diamondbacks' recent brand of offense.
Vargas does have a history with Arizona, spending parts of his first four seasons with the club from 2017-2020, but his hot bat and 175 wRC+ wasn't enough to overcome the full range of versatility that Hampson provides.
Granted, things could certainly change depending on circumstance, but for now, the versatile and speedy Hampson will earn his chance to compete at the major league level with the Diamondbacks, securing his spot in the infield, wherever that may be.