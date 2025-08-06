Key Diamondbacks Reliever May Miss Rest of Season
On Tuesday, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo provided a discouraging update on one of Arizona's key relief arms.
Right-hander Kevin Ginkel was placed on the 15-day IL on Monday with a right shoulder sprain. It is his second stint on the IL this year, as he began the season down with shoulder fatigue.
According to Lovullo, the two injuries are unrelated, but this new one may cost Arizona.
As reported by Arizona Sports 98.7's Alex Weiner, Ginkel is seeking a second opinion on his sprained right shoulder from notable surgeon Dr. Keith Meister.
Lovullo expressed concern that Ginkel's injury could be season-ending.
“I don’t think much will change as far as that diagnosis,” Lovullo said. “It’s gonna be a conservative recovery for him. It’s just a matter of what does that recovery look like and how long. I think that’s what we’re trying to determine right now.”
Ginkel had taken over closing duties following a slew of injuries to the D-backs' bullpen. A.J. Puk, Justin Martinez and Shelby Miller each went down with an injury, and Miller has since been traded to the Brewers.
Ginkel held an ugly 7.36 ERA, but that was not indicative of his recent stretch of play. The right-hander had allowed two earned runs in his last 10 innings.
Ginkel's placement on the IL did pave the way for newcomer Andrew Hoffmann to make his Diamondbacks debut on Monday night. Hoffmann delivered an excellent 1.1 innings of work, striking out Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado in the process.
The D-backs' bullpen continues to endure blow after blow, though the side effect is a wealth of opportunity for young arms like Hoffmann, as well as left-hander Kyle Backhus, who picked up his first career save on Monday night.
Arizona's pitching staff will continue to have to find a way.
Other Diamondbacks Injury Updates
Per Weiner's report, catcher Gabriel Moreno (right index finger fracture) has begun taking swings off a tee. Moreno is asymptomatic, recently received a clean CT scan, and is heading towards resuming baseball activities.
Right-hander Ryan Thompson (scapular strain) is throwing up to 120 feet.
Pavin Smith (oblique), Ildemaro Vargas (fractured foot) and Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) all took live BP and will play in a rehab complex game Thursday.