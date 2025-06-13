Diamondbacks Lose Closer for Over a Year According to Manager
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gave an update on the status of fireballing closer Justin Martinez today, and the news was not good.
Martinez is expected to miss at least 12 or 13 months with a UCL sprain in his right elbow. Lovullo revealed this news while speaking on MLB Network radio on Sirius XM. Lovullo said that Martinez was still seeking second opinions to make sure of the diagnosis.
It's not clear from that clip whether or not Martinez will be having surgery. Martinez had reconstructive Tommy John surgery in 2021. Prior to that, he worked as a starting pitcher. Converted to a reliever, he worked his way quickly through the system, making his major league debut in 2023.
Already featuring over 100 MPH fastball, a sharp high velocity slider, and a devastating splitter, the increased use of the two-seamer helped take him to another level.
In 2024 he threw 73 innings he pitched to a 2.48 ERA and struck out 91 batters while allowing only 59 hits. Walks were a problem at times, as he had 36, but overall he made great strides forward and worked himself into a high leverage role. In 19 save situations he recorded 8 savs, nine holds, and only blew two of those leads. He also only allowed one of eight inherited runners to score.
He began 2025 as the co-closer with A.J. Puk and through April 17 he'd pitched in eight games without allowing run. He recorded two saves and three holds during that stretch.
Unfortunately he began experiencing a dead arm phase at the same time Puk went on the injured list for a flexor tendon strain. After experiencing velocity loss, Martinez was eventually shut down and placed on the injured list. When he returned, the velocity was back and he appeared to be back to his old self.
Pitching on Monday July 9, he had struck out two batters and given up a walk, when suddenly he motioned to the trainer to come out mid at bat to the fourth hitter of the inning. He walked off the mound and reported feeling a tight elbow. Subsequently he had an MRI that revealed the diagnosis.
Speaking after the game, Martinez did the best he could to put on a brave face, and stated that he had recovered from Tommy John surgery once and could do so again.
It's another tough blow for the Diamondbacks bullpen and pitching staff as a whole. There are eight pitchers on the current injured list, with four of them out for the season. That includes Corbin Burnes, now Martinez, Jordan Montgomery. and Blake Walston.
Four others, including Cristian Mena, Kendall Graveman, Cristian Montes De Oca and A.J. Puk have no specified time table to return. Puk may be looking at an early July resumption to his season however.
In the meantime, off-season pickup Shelby Miller (1.63 ERA) will get most of the ninth-inning save chances. Jalen Beeks, Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson, and Juan Morillo will have to hold down the fort in setup roles. Beeks is the only one of those four who has an ERA under 5.00, at 3.03.