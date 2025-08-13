Diamondbacks Lose Another Starting Pitcher to Injured List
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made another roster move. On Wednesday, they placed right-handed starter Anthony DeSclafani on the 15-Day injured list with right thumb inflammation.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Casey Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Reno. Kelly was brought up and optioned back just days prior, but the normal 10-day recall waiting period is waived in the event of an injury.
Arizona Diamondbacks Put Anthony DeSclafani on IL
The 35-year-old veteran began his tenure with the D-backs in a long relief role, performing fairly well and even picking up two three-inning saves.
DeSclafani made one spot start, but when veteran starter Merrill Kelly was traded to the Texas Rangers, he slotted into the rotation full time.
Related Content: Merrill Kelly Opens Up on Facing Former D-backs Teammates
DeSclafani has made three starts since then, to varying levels of success.
He was knocked around in his first start, then tossed 4.1 scoreless innings against the Padres. On Tuesday, he gave up two earned runs, but only managed three innings.
"Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani started but exited after three innings with what Lovullo described as 'right thumb discomfort,'" wrote the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro following Tuesday's game.
"It had been bothering DeSclafani for the past few days, Lovullo said, adding that he wanted to try to pitch anyway. Lovullo intimated that DeSclafani was likely to land on the injured list."
Right-handed long reliever Jake Woodford threw 3.1 scoreless innings in relief, helping the D-backs squeak out a tight 3-2 victory off a heroic ninth-inning homer by Ketel Marte.
Related Content: Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Crushes Mammoth Game-Winning Homer
As of this writing, there is no indication of the severity of DeSclafani's injury, or how long he'll be likely to spend down on the IL. The righty missed all of 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery.
Arizona Diamondbacks Recall Casey Kelly
Kelly, 35, made his career as a proficient starting pitcher in Korea, but came back over to MLB in 2024, where he pitched just 5.1 innings for the Cincinnati Reds.
Arizona inked him to a minor league deal in the offseason and sent him to Triple-A Reno, where he has a 5.82 ERA in 18 appearances (14 starts).
Kelly was called up on August 6 this season, but only threw 1.2 innings for the D-backs. He closed the ninth inning of a win over the Rockies, but was optioned the next day in favor of new right-hander Juan Burgos.
Kelly has been mostly stretched out as a starter, but may serve as a hybrid long relief or bridge arm alongside Jake Woodford, depending on how Lovullo wants to deploy the pair.
That will also depend on how long DeSclafani is out.