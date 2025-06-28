Diamondbacks Manager: 'I Think We're Going to Be Buyers'
The Arizona Diamondbacks' recent stretch of play has not made the looming trade deadline easy for general manager Mike Hazen, but that didn't stop manager Torey Lovullo from voicing a strong belief in his pregame press conference Saturday.
Middling around .500 and sitting at 41-40 at the midway point of the major league season, there is still uncertainty as to whether Hazen will buy in hopes of contending or sell off valuable trade assets and crucial members of Arizona's clubhouse.
Manager Torey Lovullo says he frequently lives in that space of uncertainty, but believes that the D-backs will buy at the Deadline. Lovullo said he's asking Hazen to carry that same belief.
Torey Lovullo Wants Arizona Diamondbacks to Be Buyers
"Mike asks me this question often, 'What do you want me to do? You're not making it easy on me,' is the space he lives in. I'm like, 'I never make it easy on you.' That's just how it is here," Lovullo said.
"We like that space. We live in that space. But I'm just asking him to be patient and see it through as long as he possibly can before he makes any type of decision.
"So what do I think? I think we're going to be buyers. I have to think that. I have to believe that. And that's what I want everybody around me to believe as well," Lovullo said.
It's no secret that the D-backs, as injury-ridden as they are, have also not played at the level to which they've proven themselves capable in the past. Arizona is not far removed from a World Series run, and won nearly 90 games in the 2024 season.
So far in 2025, they've looked sluggish and disconnected at times, making uncharacteristic mistakes and failing to execute in big moments, though they have also shown flashes of their trademark clutchness and chaotic brand of baseball.
Lovullo said that the D-backs have looked better in recent games, but they haven't been consistent.
"I've expressed that... many times over the first month and a half of the season, where I felt like we just weren't playing D-back type of baseball. But we have been playing a lot better. Still inconsistent in different areas and different points in time, but we're fighting and battling, and the injuries haven't helped us," Lovullo said.
"But, like I said, I'm excited by the opportunity that's presented, that's right in front of some of these younger players, and we're all inspired by what they're able to do. Probably the word that comes up mostly is 'inconsistent' and 'fighting' are the two things that stand out to me."
Despite all the inconsistencies, the Diamondbacks are still alive in the Wild Card race. Though the National League remains deep and tough, Arizona is only 3.5 games back for a playoff berth. With half a season left to go, that distance is anything but insurmountable.
Lovullo said the team is still reaching its peak, and expressed confidence in their ability to stay in the Postseason race.
"We're aware of [being 3.5 games back]. And what's nice about that is we have not come close to playing our best baseball and putting a full team out there that goes out and functions as a healthy unit.
"When we get healthy, we feel like our best baseball is yet to be played, and we're going to go out there and make a run at this thing for sure," Lovullo said.
Whether Hazen ultimately decides to bolster his roster with additions or sell off some of his key contributors will depend on performance, but also the state of the trade market, and perhaps even payroll limitations.
But it's very difficult to forecast what would be best for a team hovering around .500 come July 31.