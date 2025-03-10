Diamondbacks Make Flurry of Roster Moves
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced a slew of roster moves on Monday, ahead of their Cactus League matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to the team X/Twitter account, nine players have been either optioned to Triple-A Reno or reassigned to minor league camp. In total, six pitchers, two infielders and one catcher have been affected by the latest moves.
The list goes as follows:
Optioned to Triple-A Reno
RHP Yilber Díaz
RHP Cristian Mena
INF Tim Tawa
Reassigned to Minor League camp
RHP Kyle Amendt
LHP Kyle Backhus
RHP Christian Montes De Oca
RHP Listher Sosa
C Christian Cerda
INF Tristan English
The Diamondbacks now have 48 players remaining in major league camp.
While none of these players were truly assumed to have been on the cusp of a spot on the Opening Day roster, there was some level of opportunity for some.
Tawa, Amendt and Backhus were names that might have been under-the-radar, but were sleeper picks to crack the roster should things fall their way through the course of a strong showing in Spring Training.
With a major league rotation that already goes seven deep, it's not much of a shock to see Díaz and Mena sent back to Reno, where they both put up solid numbers in 2024.
They might not be on a one-way flight to the majors, but in the event of injuries or a need for a potential MLB-caliber arm, it's hard to imagine many names being too far ahead of the two young right-handers with regard to a potential mid-season call-up.
Both Mena and Díaz made their MLB debuts in 2024, and both showcased potential, but ran into trouble at the major league level. At just 22 and 24 years old respectively, there's plenty of time for the young arms to develop into major league contributors.