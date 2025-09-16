D-backs Manager Explains Lineup, Roster Move, and Injury Report
There were a lot of moving parts to Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo's press conference on Monday, due to a very different lineup, a roster move, and some important injury updates.
Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup Notes
Blaze Alexander in Lineup and Testing out Elbow Pregame
Blaze Alexander is in the D-backs' lineup, playing third base for Monday's game. However he was still in the process of testing out his elbow, the imaging of which came back clean.
"He had every sort of scan that he could possibly have," said Lovullo. "So we're not putting him in harm's way. It's just a matter of what he can tolerate. So I know he's been working through the treatment schedule as much as he possibly can. And he's in there."
Lovullo left open the possibility that Alexander might not actually play, however. Alexander was still experiencing swelling and discomfort.
He was in the process of testing the elbow out as we spoke. Similar to the Ketel Marte situation the other day, a final decision won't be made until those tests have been completed.
"If he has to pull back because he can't go out and perform, and it's not functioning right, then we'll make a different decision. But for right now, we're going to see what he's going to be able to give us and hopefully help us win a baseball game."
James McCann Catching and Gabriel Moreno is DH
James McCann is back behind the plate after catching on Sunday, and Gabriel Moreno is the DH. Lovullo was asked about that and whether keeping McCann paired with Zac Gallen was the driver of that decision.
"Yes, 100%," Lovullo said. He went on to insist that Moreno is fine and there are no underlying injuries, his day off Sunday was simply because he was a little "gassed out."
Lovullo emphasized that he wants to make sure Moreno's bat is in the lineup as much as possible however.
"If McCann's back there and I'm matching up the pitcher-catcher relationship, Gabi's going to be our DH," the manager said.
Ildemaro Vargas Playing First Base
The D-backs traded Josh Naylor. Pavin Smith and Tyler Locklear are both out for the season. First base has been a revolving door of fill-ins since then.
On Monday, the wheel spun to Ildemaro Vargas' number. Asked about Vargas at first, Lovullo gave a bemused answer.
"You know, we don't have a first baseman, right? This is crazy. We're in the middle of a pennant race, and this is where we're at. But I think they love it. I know I love it.
"I love the uniqueness of it and the unknown of it. Like, what's going to happen today? Well, buckle in, and we're going to find out. I think Vargas is a great infielder," Lovullo said.
Arizona Diamondbacks Roster Moves
The D-backs called up Juan Morillo and designated Anthony DeSclafani for assignment.
Morillo has bounced back and forth between Triple-A and the majors this year, while DeSclafani has been on and off the injured list and spent time in both the bullpen as a long reliever and a starter.
Recently, DeSclafani had a very rough outing against the Twins over the weekend, and has been giving up a lot of homers.
Lovullo framed the DFA move as setting him free to pursue a starting opportunity elsehwere.
"It looks like DeSclafani's innings would be mostly coming out of the bullpen, and he wants to start. So I think Mike [Hazen] was going to set him free and allow him to go to another organization and potentially start a couple of ball games and build up his resume as best he possibly could," Lovullo said.
Morillo is a short reliever and can pitch on back-to-back days, whereas with DeSclafani working as a long man and trying to stay stretched out, Lovullo was more limited in how often he could deploy him.
Arizona Diamondbacks Injury Updates
Andrew Saalfrank has been dealing with back of left shoulder fatigue. He was not supposed to pitch last Friday, but was forced into the game by Jake Woodford's struggles. He did not pitch the rest of the weekend. He tested the shoulder out today, but Lovullo will attempt to be careful with him.
Andrew Hoffmann's imaging on his elbow came back clean. He has not yet begun a throwing program, and the team is trying to figure out if he might begin a throwing program immediately that might allow him to pitch again this year.
Kevin Ginkel has not begun a throwing program. Placed on the 60-day IL on August 4, he was ruled out for the rest of the regular season regardless. But it appears that even if the D-backs make it to the Postseason, there is little possibility of Ginkel being activated for any playoff games.