Diamondbacks Manager: Gabriel Moreno Must Improve One Thing
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a budding star in 25-year-old Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno, but there are still areas in which manager Torey Lovullo would like to see him improve — in particular, Moreno's game-calling and pitch-sequencing.
The Diamondbacks always seem to be a better team with Moreno in the lineup. Since his return, he's hit .375/.412/.813 with two homers, a double and seven RBI.
Moreno is known as a top-end defensive catcher, but the bat has been progressing at an encouraging rate. Arizona's offense has benefited from that improvement.
But Moreno is still young, and there are still things Lovullo would like to see him work on. Speaking to D-backs radio host Chris Garagiola on the pregame radio show, Lovullo spoke about Moreno's need to hone his game-calling.
The bat is solid and the throwing is top-tier, but Lovullo said he wants Moreno to work on his pitch-calling — a skill that develops with time and experience in the game.
"The pitch-calling is one area where he's got to get a little bit better," Lovullo said. "Reading swings, getting experience in reading swings, that takes time.
"You always hear the best catchers in the big leagues, probably year three or four into their tenure, they're starting to understand sequencing a little bit better because they have the experience of knowing the hitters as good as they could possibly know them."
"So we're always working on that with Gabi, always working on the sequencing, reading swings, studying game plans. That's the one area that we want him to improve, but we know that's going to take a little bit of time," Lovullo said.
Of course, the manager also had glowing positives to say about Moreno. The fact is, regardless of whether or not Moreno is producing, Arizona simply plays better baseball when he's healthy and contributing.
"I've said it many times. When he's in our lineup we're a different baseball team," Lovullo said.
"We've missed him for over two months. And that's been painful for this lineup. But the one thing that we know about him is he's an elite defender. He can catch and throw as good as anybody.
"He's going to shut down the running game. He gets up to the plate and he can impact the ball at any time against any type of pitcher in any count."
Moreno hit a three-run homer in his first game back from injury, contributing to a wild walk-off win. He hit another three-run blast on Tuesday night to kick off a wild 6-0 comeback attempt.
The rest will likely come as he matures and continues to gain experience.