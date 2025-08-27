Diamondbacks Named Trade Fit for Orioles All-Star
The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the teams that are likely already looking ahead to 2026 after a disappointing 2025 season has fallen short of expectations.
Arizona already sold off multiple valuable pieces at the 2025 Trade Deadline in an attempt to rebuild their pitching depth.
But in a recent article by Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer, the Diamondbacks were puzzlingly linked to one of MLB's biggest potential offseason trade pieces: Orioles All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman.
Arizona Diamondbacks Named Trade Fit for Adley Rutschman
Among the top 10 landing destinations for Rutschman, Arizona came in at No. 7, one spot ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and one spot below the San Diego Padres.
Here's what Rymer had to say about Rutschman's fit in Arizona:
"True, Gabriel Moreno is a talented catcher who is still only 25 years old. But he's also had trouble staying healthy, and the D-backs really can't afford to have any weak links if they want to catch back up to the competition in the NL West.
"But if the O's do demand pitching for Rutschman, that's where Arizona would have an issue. The Snakes only just replenished their own pitching at the deadline," Rymer wrote.
Undoubtedly, Rutschman is a good player, despite the .227/.310/.373 slump he's been mired in throughout the 2025 season.
For his career, Rutschman owns a .256/.344/.413 slash, a .758 OPS and 61 homers in his three major league seasons.
He earned an All-Star berth in 2023 and 2024, came in second in the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year Voting, and won the 2023 AL catcher's Silver Slugger Award while also receiving MVP votes.
But would that union make sense in the desert?
Why Adley Rutschman Trade Doesn't Make Sense for Diamondbacks
Rymer does make a good point. Gabriel Moreno, though clearly a rising star and Arizona's future at catcher, has had an undeniably difficult time staying healthy.
All factors that go into each individual injury notwithstanding, the D-backs have missed out on Moreno's services for large portions of both 2024 and 2025.
Having a sturdy backup (who can also serve as the right-handed DH) isn't a bad idea on paper, but Arizona probably isn't willing to spend big (in terms of trade assets) on a platoon catcher.
Rutschman is a good hitter and defender, but unless he can close the ninth inning or pitch a Quality Start, that's simply not the area the D-backs should be focusing on upgrading for that high of a cost.
Arizona does need to figure out who will back up Moreno in 2026, however.
Perhaps they'll look to re-sign veteran and fellow former Oriole James McCann. With a young catcher in Moreno, Arizona may prefer a veteran anyway.
But regardless, trading for Rutschman just doesn't track with the type of business Mike Hazen would (and should) be looking to conduct as he attempts to retool a D-backs roster that has glaring, obvious needs. For the time being, catcher isn't high on that list.