D-backs Manager Gives Health Updates, Outlines Bullpen Plans
The Arizona Diamondbacks are still in the process of digesting some of their new injuries. Manager Torey Lovullo gave additional updates and also outlined his intended bullpen usage going forward.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte
Marte is written into the lineup and is expected to make this start on Tuesday night. Prior to Monday's game he reported some discomfort in his groin area.
Lovullo decided to pull him off the field, feeling it made a lot of sense to be cautious. It worked out, as the D-backs won and got plenty of offense in a 6-3 victory.
Speaking pregame, Lovullo said, "He's back in there today. And I know he's out there very eagerly testing it and hoping that it'll pass all his personal tests. And I believe the same will happen as well."
Arizona Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller
Miller was placed on the15-day injured list with a right forearm strain on Monday. The D-backs' closer flew back to Phoenix Monday night and received imaging on Tuesday afternoon. The team is still awaiting the results.
Jesse Friedman reported on the Snakes Territory Podcast Monday night that Miller was seen making some odd flexing motions with his arm in the clubhouse and then was later seen walking off the field with the trainer during pre-game warmups.
Asked if there were any previous signs that Miller was having issues, Lovullo said none prior to Monday.
"He's had the normal aches and pains that every pitcher has. That's all dependent on usage and the amount of pitches that he's thrown. When I heard yesterday that we were going to need to pull away from him, this was a little bit more serious.
"So it took a whole new level of concern when I got that information yesterday afternoon once we got here. So yesterday was technically the first day that it elevated up to that status," Lovullo said.
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson
Thompson was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with what was called a scapular strain. Lovullo clarified that imaging revealed a strain of his Trapezius muscle.
It's not clear from the comments if the strain was to the upper, middle, or lower portion of the muscle. Lovullo did call it a "little bit of a strain," indicating it was not a more serious grade.
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith
Smith hit the 10-day IL with an Oblique strain Monday. Imaging came back confirming the earlier diagnosis.
Lovullo said that Smith was feeling much better on Tuesday and sounded optimistic for a shorter stint on the IL.
"There's a wide range of ability to return. Sometimes it'll happen quicker just because it's rated or seen as this doesn't mean it's going to necessarily equal two or three weeks down. It's going to be dependent on how he feels. And today he came in and heard he felt very, very good," Lovullo said.
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson
Jameson is seeking a second opinion with Dr. Keith Meister to find a path forward with the bone chip in his elbow.
Planned Bullpen Usage to be a Matchup-Dependent Committee
Lovullo said that he would approach games with "fluidity". He declined to name any one pitcher the closer.
"I'm not going to say anybody's going to close the game. I know Kevin closed it last night. It was just the way it matched up."
Playing the matchups is not something new for Lovullo. While he prefers to have a designated closer, there have been times where that's just not possible, and this is one of those times.
"I'll just match it up the best way that I can. Instinctually, I'll follow the game. Obviously, the matchups will be determined in a variety of ways that'll hopefully be a very positive outcome for us.
"But at this point in time, there's eight guys down there and I can't just stick to three or four of them. I got to use all eight of them and there's going to be a strategy to that."
Ginkel and Beeks both have ninth-inning closing experience, and they'll certainly be called upon if the matchups look right and they're available. But Lovullo won't shy away from using a younger pitcher, such as Kyle Backhus if the situation warrants it.
If there are a stack of left-hand batters due up in the ninth, don't be surprised to see the rookie get a chance.
"I'm going to have to do it. This is the point where in the season, and with the health of the guys, I have to expose them to different parts of the game. I'm not afraid to do that," Lovullo said.