D-backs Manager Talks Rotation Shuffle, Defense, and Team Confidence
Rotation Questions
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo reported that injured starter Eduardo Rodriguez threw a rehab outing in the Arizona Complex League on Friday. Rodriguez threw 4.2 innings, throwing 73 pitches. Lovullo said, "the velocity was touching what we wanted," but did not give a number.
Rodriguez allowed three runs in the outing, all on solo home runs. He walked one and struck out nine. Lovullo was not yet able to tell the media what the next steps are for Rodriguez and whether he will throw another rehab outing or if he will join the team on the road trip.
At the same time, Lovullo seemed to backtrack on who Tuesday's starter would be. Previously he indicated that it would be Ryne Nelson. But yesterday the word "reshuffle" came up, and today he said he would reveal the rotation as soon as possible.
The front office and medical team appear to be driving the decision regarding how to set up the rotation for the road trip. The combination of extra off days and the potential return of Rodriguez seem to be complicating matters.
Lineup Explanation
Lovullo addressed the lineup switch, with Randal Grichuk in at left field Saturday and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. getting the day off. Lovullo said that he wanted to get Gurriel an off day in these next two days, and since there if a lefty starting on Sunday for the Nationals, he chose to give him the day off versus the right-handed Soroka.
Gurriel appeared to be moving gingerly on a play in the outfield that resulted in a ground rule double. Lovullo repeated what he said last night, that Gurriel should have caught the ball. He reiterated that Gurriel was not injured, however.
"I think there was a little limp in his gait. I noticed it around the bases one time. But I checked in with the trainers, and they said that there's just normal fatigue and just the normal grind, but everything feels good," Lovullo said.
The Calvary Isn't Coming to Save the Team
I asked Lovullo if his message to the team was that there isn't any help on the way that is going to turn things around for the slumping ballclub.
"When I talk to the team, that's what I say. I tell them they're good enough to figure this out, and there should be no need for anybody else to come into this clubhouse. And we've got to play better baseball. We've got to be more consistent in every area."
Lovullo seems to be in search of a moment to help get the team headed in the right direction.
"I don't know what it takes. Does it take one great moment, one walk-off win, one big hit, one big pitch? I think it's all of it," he said.
Contrast From 2024 Slump
The D-backs got off to a very slow start last year. Lovullo was asked to compare and contrast last year versus this year.
"I think last year we were fighting through some injuries. I think three or four of the five starters were injured. We had our starting shortstop that was banged up and just about to come off the [injured list]. So we were probably overachieving and doing our absolute best to just stay around .500. This year, I think it's a little bit different. I think we're underachieving."
Why Has the Defense Underperformed?
Lovullo pointed to a lack of synergy between the pitching execution and the defense.
"Probably a little bit of pitching in combination with the defense, throwing balls to the right spots, landing them in the right spots, allowing the defense to make plays, lean, be in more of an anticipation role, and then in general just going out there and playing fast and prepping."
Lovullo went on to say that the defense has often seemed to lack focus. On follow-up I asked if that lack of focus is in any way related to the fact that the pitching staff, and bullpen in particular, keeps giving up leads and so many runs, often negating the fifth-best offense in MLB.
"Possibly, yeah. Possibly. Maybe like the, 'oh, my God, what just happened?' And, 'here we go again?' Possibly, yeah. So we've got to fight that temptation, and I've told them to," Lovullo said.