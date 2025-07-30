Who are D-backs GM Mike Hazen's Most Frequent Trade Partners?
Over the years, Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen has not been shy about making trades in his efforts to improve the ballclub.
As we approach the MLB trade deadline this Thursday at 3:00 p.m. MST, it's a good time to take stock of Hazen's trade history and tendancies.
According to data collected at Spotrac, the Diamondbacks have made 97 trades since Hazen took over as GM during the 2016-17 offseason. It's interesting to look at who have been his most frequent and infrequent trade partners.
First, it's important to note that Hazen virtually never makes a trade inside the NL West. His lone trade inside the division came on April 20, 2018, when he sold reliever Tyler Pill to the Dodgers for cash considerations. Pill never pitched for the either the D-backs or Dodgers in MLB.
The Padres, Rockies, and Giants have never been a trade partner for Arizona. Neither have the Philadelphia Phillies. The D-backs have made 58 trades with NL teams and 39 with AL teams since Hazen took over.
Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and Hazen connected several times early in Hazen's tenure when the former was still with the Red Sox. But since joining the Phillies, Dombrowski and Hazen have never matched up.
The most frequent trade partner has been the Miami Marlins with nine. The highest-profile move was the one that brought Zac Gallen to Arizona in exchange for the team's then No. 1 prospect, shortstop Jazz Chisholm.
In 2024 Hazen acquired left-hand reliever A.J. Puk for slugging prospect Deyvison De Los Santos.
The Seattle Mariners under Jerry Dipoto have made eight trades with the Diamondbacks, many of them significant.
Hazen's very first trade in his tenure came November 23, 2016 when he acquired Ketel Marte and Taijuan Walker for Mitch Haniger, Jean Segura, and pitcher Zac Curtis.
Needless to say, that turned out to be a highlight for Arizona.
The next significant move came at the 2023 trade deadline when the D-backs finally got their closer in Paul Sewald in exchange for Josh Rojas, Dominic Canzone, and Ryan Bliss. Sewald helped stablize the bullpen and helped them reach the World Series that year.
Hazen went right back to the Dipoto well early in the offseason that year, picking up Eugenio Suarez for reliever Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala.
Suarez has hit 66 homers and driven in 187 runs while producing 6.4 bWAR in 263 games. A free agent at the end of 2025, he's been rumored to be a trade target of Dipoto's at this year's deadline.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Dodge Massive Bullet with Eugenio Suárez Injury
And of course the Diamondbacks just sent Josh Naylor to Seattle for lefty reliever Brandyn Garcia last Thursday.
The Royals and Rays have made seven trades with Hazen, including Randal Grichuk moving to Kansas City last Saturday for reliever Andrew Hoffman.
The Braves, Pirates, and Blue Jays have made six trades each. The most famous of those is the trade that brought Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the desert in exchange for defensive wizard Daulton Varsho.
Perhaps the best trade deadline move Hazen has made when acting as a buyer was getting J.D. Martinez from the Tigers and Al Avila in 2017 for Jose King, Sergio Alcantara, and Dawel Lugo. Martinez smashed 29 homers and drove in 62 runs in 65 games while batting .302, powering the D-backs to an NL Wild Card berth.
That's the only trade the two teams have ever made. But it's not due to sour grapes, as Avila is no longer the Tigers GM. Scott Harris has had that role since 2023.
The table above might need to updated very shortly as the Diamondbacks are expected to make at least another trade or two before Thursday's deadline.