Diamondbacks Dodge Massive Bullet with Eugenio Suárez Injury
Extremely relieving news came out of Detroit on Tuesday, as it was reported by MLB.com's Steve Gilbert that third baseman Eugenio Suárez received clean reports on his injured hand.
Suárez was hit by a pitch on the right index finger Monday night, immediately exiting with a trainer after appearing to be in immense pain. Initial x-rays came back negative.
According to Gilbert, Suárez had both a CT scan and an MRI, and both came back clean. No breaks were found.
Suárez is expected to return to the D-backs' lineup Wednesday after sitting Tuesday, according to Bob Nightengale.
This is not the first time Suárez has had an injury scare after a hit-by-pitch. He suffered contusions on two occasions facing White Sox right-hander Shane Smith, one coming in the All-Star Game.
In both previous instances, he avoided major injury, and has now done so a third time.
Losing the All-Star for any lengthy period of time could have major implications on the D-backs. For one, his production would be hard to replicate despite a recent slump.
But Suárez is also the center of the MLB Trade Deadline. As one of the most valuable trade assets in baseball, Arizona has received interest from at least 12 different clubs.
It does seem that those talks have been cooling somewhat, as GM Mike Hazen's asking price has reportedly been extremely high.
The Yankees backed off a potential deal and pivoted to Ryan McMahon after hearing Hazen's price, and the Mariners appear to be losing interest as well, after Hazen reportedly asked for multiple top 100 prospects.
Suárez has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in Arizona, and seems to be struggling with that reality, as he's gone just 2-for-21 in his last six games. He appeared to be in a state of uncharacterstic frustration during Monday's loss before his ninth-inning exit.
Despite the slump, he's still hitting an extremely productive .248/.321/.577, with 36 homers and 87 RBI, though he is still just a rental bat.
At this stage, Hazen may be looking to hold on to Suárez and extend him a Qualifying Offer in the offseason, rather than selling him at the deadline.
"I'm not making trades to save money," Hazen said in a recent press conference.
"Just making trades and not having somebody on our team for the second half when I expect us to play good baseball in the second half, that's going to matter, too... I'm not just going to trade somebody to just trade them to another team."