Diamondbacks' Mike Hazen Talks Trade Deadline, Rotation and More
Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen appeared on Arizona Sports 98.7's Wolf and Luke Show today, speaking on a variety of pertinent topics. Most prominently, the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
The D-backs are 41-44 since last night's brutal walk-off loss. They sit three games back of a Wild Card spot, with a set of important--and difficult games ahead of them in Los Angeles and San Diego.
The July 30th deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams like the D-backs, who hover noncomittally around the .500 mark, can often be unpredictable in their approaches, and their decisions to buy or sell might be swayed by smaller groupings of results.
That said, Hazen has been, and continues to be adamant about his intentions at the deadline.
“We need to be within distance… My intention here is to buy, I want to buy, I want to push further in… I want to watch July, August and September happen with really good baseball," said Hazen, "But we need to play a little bit better than we have been playing, a little more consistently than we have been playing."
Hazen emphasized that his "sole intention" was for Arizona to buy at the deadline, but that they need to be able to play at a higher level--a level he has confidence they have in them.
"The team, I think, has another gear in it. But we haven't hit that gear," said Hazen, "we need to hit that gear, there’s a time and place that that has to happen.”
Despite a still below-.500 record, the D-backs are keeping their heads above water, finishing June with a 16-11 record. The coming few games against the Dodgers and Padres will be crucial in staying in the heart of the race, especially sitting just three games back of San Diego.
Hazen noted Arizona's tough nine-game losing streak in 2023, and how they were able to stay afloat despite that adversity. Although sitting at a lower point in the standings this year, Hazen appeared confident that the team has the ability to do what it takes to remain buyers.
But, in order to do that, it's no secret that the D-backs need to get healthier. That process began yesterday, as both Gabriel Moreno and Alek Thomas were activated. While they're still missing key pitchers such as Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly, Hazen said the return of those two will provide a boost to a struggling pitching staff.
Pitching Staff
The GM noted that the return of Moreno, and even Thomas' defense will be able to help the rotation, as they've struggled heavily as a unit.
“[Our pitching is] at the bottom, we deserve to be at the bottom. That should move up as we continue to get healthy and pitch better… part of what our pitching staff relies on is our defense, and having that intact will be very very important for us.”
Arizona's pitchers' cumulative ERA sits at 4.67, the second-worst in MLB. Inside the Diamondbacks' Jack Sommers detailed some of the offensive and pitching trends of this D-backs team here.
Hazen didn't hold back when describing the issues with some of the young arms, and what they need to do in order to start turning a corner into more consistently positive outings.
"The biggest thing that I see… is the execution of their pitches, and that’s where we haven’t done as good a job," said Hazen, "our young guys need to do a better job executing their pitches, because there’s no more mistakes up here."
"For [Ryne Nelson], for [Slade Cecconi], For Tommy Henry, that’s the thing that I'm looking at… as being a separator for these guys. I think what [Brandon Pfaadt] has done better than those guys to date, thats what we're looking for," Hazen said.
Minor Leaguers
MLB's All-Star futures game approaches, and the D-backs will have two young players represent them. Outfielder Druw Jones and infielder Deyvison De Los Santos were selected for the contest.
Jones has shown notable improvement in 2024, slashing .267/.384/.397, with a number of clutch hits, as well as stellar defense in High-A Visalia. As Jones is still only 20 years old, Hazen noted the difficulty and slowness of a right-handed hitting high school prospect's development, but expressed positivity regarding the strides Jones has made as an all-around player in 2024.
De Los Santos has been an absolute force at both the Double-A and Triple-A level this season. Since his early promotion to the Reno Aces, he's slashed .315/.361/.658, with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 39 RBI in only 37 games.
He's homered twice in four contests, consistently bringing both contact and power to the Aces lineup. With the offensive struggles by Eugenio Suarez, and the defensive issues by Blaze Alexander, it's not unreasonable to imagine the young third baseman's numbers pressing on Hazen's mind.
Hazen was up front about the possibility of seeing De Los Santos in the majors.
“He crushes the baseball. I will be looking for opportunities, if the defense comes along at the right rate, to put him on the team at some point," Hazen said.