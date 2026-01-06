The Diamondbacks Need to Commit to This Ketel Marte Decision

The Arizona Diamondbacks' offseason has been beset by plenty of speculation with regard to the status of their three-time All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

All offseason, trade rumors have swirled — more so than in other years. Reports surfaced that the D-backs were "motivated" to trade him after a bout of mid-season drama in 2025.

But as of this writing, it seems clear those wheels are not moving in any meaningful direction yet. Arizona GM Mike Hazen himself recently stated no team has come close to reaching the D-backs' asking price, and that these trade talks could wrap up sooner than later.

At this point, the process has dragged on long enough. The Diamondbacks should move on from this trade rumor cycle, keep Marte (who is on a very affordable deal) in their lineup, and focus on finding other ways to make meaningful additions.

Arizona Diamondbacks Should End Ketel Marte Trade Saga

There is legitimate weight to the idea that trading Marte could benefit Arizona in both the short and long term. If the reported "superstar-level haul" the D-backs were seeking was offered, Arizona would likely have the opportunity to bring in a significant amount of MLB-ready, high-impact pitching.

But those offers don't seem to be appearing. It's certainly possible something is in the works even now, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

And if Marte's market isn't progressing the way Arizona was hoping, the most beneficial thing the D-backs can do is move on and begin to pursue other ways to address areas of need.

They could still use multiple leverage relievers, a power bat or two, or even more starting pitching. Hazen implied that the lack of movement this offseason was partially due to a lack of resolution in the Marte department.

"We’re going to need to start focusing on our position-player group at some point a little more specifically,” Hazen said to MLB's Steve Gilbert. “That’s the other reason to finalize what we’re doing with other players, so we have a little more direction on what we can do and what it might look like.”

It's time to make the call. Unless there is a franchise-altering package readily available, the Diamondbacks should commit to keeping their NLCS hero and MVP candidate (again, on an affordable contract) in their lineup and focus on making additions in other ways.

