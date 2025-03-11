Diamondbacks Moving Jordan Montgomery to Back Fields for Next Outing
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gave updates on a number of topics prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday afternoon. The most important topic was that of Jordan Montgomery, the embattled starter trying to recapture past form.
Montgomery's first outing in spring was delayed first by a strained index finger ligament, then by a rainout March 7 when he was supposed to pitch against the Angels. When he finally got on a mound in a game the next day things went very poorly right out of the gate, and he never recovered.
His velocity was way down by almost three miles per hour, he hit a batter, walked two and allowed five runs while recording just one out. Lovullo cited the possibility of rain this week in Arizona as the main reason to move Montgomery to the back fields Thursday for his next pitching session, rather than schedule him in an actual game.
"With rain coming, with the ability to kind of manipulate a little bit and make sure that he gets that time, we just felt like it was super important that he gets on the mound and he continues his progression," Lovullo said.
In addition to ensuring that he's actually able to get his work in, pitching on the back fields also allows Montgomery to work with pitching coach Brian Kaplan to tinker a bit during the outing. Lovullo said there is nothing wrong with Montgomery physically.
"I think he identified a couple things that he wants to work on," Lovullo continued. "You can kind of touch and feel a little bit in that setting. We want to give him the ability to make sure that there's going to be a chance to take the mound and then make some subtle adjustments right in real time."
Left unsaid, is that having Montgomery pitch on the backfields reduces the pressure for a pitcher desperately trying to find his form. It also keeps him away from the prying eyes of Gameday, Statcast readings, and other team's scouts.
Lovullo did not completely dispel the notion when asked if his first outing had anything to do with this decision.
"A little. I don't want to deceive you guys, but we felt like there was going to be this condensed version of baseball games or the 100% ability to play, so it's so important for him to get out there and get those reps. So that was a top priority."
It's been speculated that Montgomery might be traded before the end of Spring Training. But at the moment that seems like a distant possibility, at least until he can prove that he's regained some of his stuff and ability to get outs.
Signed to a one year, $25 million contract on March 29 last year, Montgomery pitched to a career worst 6.23 ERA in 117 innings. He made over 18 starts however, so his player vesting option kicked in at $22.5 million for 2025, and he exercised that option rather than testing the free agent market coming off a down year.
There are seven pitchers in camp vying for five spots. Corbin Burnes, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez should all be locked in at one through four. That leaves Montgomery. Brandon Pfaadt, and Ryne Nelson to compete for the fifith spot in the order.
What the team will do in this situation is still up in the air. Opening Day is March 27, and the fifth spot in the rotation falls due April 1 against the Yankees in New York.
If strictly merit-based, it may be hard to make a case for Montgomery to win the spot over either Pfaadt or Nelson at this point. But teams are sometimes under pressure to make decisions based on other factors. Time will tell if that becomes the case for the Diamondbacks.