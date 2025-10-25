Diamondbacks Need the Most Depth in These 3 Areas
Top-end talent is crucial to winning and contending in major league baseball, but navigating a 162-game marathon of a season requires depth, more than anything else. The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season stands as a stark reminder of this fact.
While the D-backs were able to benefit from some exceptional surprises with regard to their young, up-and-coming group of players, Arizona still lost a large chunk of its roster this past season, both to injury and trade.
While some areas do have a relatively deep pool of talent below the obvious starters, there are also areas in which Arizona should look to add, both to the top of the depth chart, and below.
Below are three areas that need the most depth:
1: Diamondbacks' Starting Rotation
One of the more obvious answers, the D-backs do not have much in terms of depth, rotationally speaking.
While the eventual return of Corbin Burnes should aid the starting rotation, Arizona has mostly question marks behind surging right-hander Ryne Nelson.
Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodriguez are major league arms, but have both been inconsistent, posting disappointing results in 2025. Below those three arms, there's no clear-cut answer as to who will fill out the rest of the rotation.
There are some minor league options available, but none that stand out as being major-league ready (or productive enough in their MLB action to take on a larger role).
If Arizona does not choose to reunite with Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly, they'll need to add at least two arms to feel good about the rotation, and even then, there's little behind those five starters if more injury occurs.
2: Diamondbacks' Bullpen
Another relatively obvious need, the D-backs are down to a very thin group of relievers. They'll eventually see the return of both Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk, but their effectiveness and range of availability is unknown for now.
Arizona does, most certainly, need to add multiple leverage arms, but their depth is in question beyond their top arms.
The question surrounding the bullpen, more so, is if young relievers like Andrew Hoffmann, Brandyn Garcia and even Andrew Saalfrank can step provide that depth at a consistent level in 2025.
If they do, the depth problem would be solved by merely adding some arms to the top of the bullpen depth chart. If not, the D-backs need to keep mining for relievers.
3: Diamondbacks' (right-handed) Outfield
The Diamondbacks have plenty of major league caliber outfielders, but there's not much pop outside of Corbin Carroll, and the primary trio of Carroll, Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas is all left-handed.
The right-handed hitting options are quite thin, after Randal Grichuk was traded and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. suffered a torn ACL.
Jorge Barrosa is a switch-hitter, but not an impact bat. Tim Tawa and Blaze Alexander can both play the outfield, but neither are primary outfielders.
Arizona may opt to give Alexander and Tawa more run in the outfield, or may even turn to Jordan Lawlar to take some reps out there. But the D-backs likely need a right-handed hitting outfielder this offseason — one that hopefully brings a little bit of power.