Diamondbacks' New Ace Focused on Building Relationships
Spring is here, and the Arizona Diamondbacks began their Spring Training activities, with pitchers and catchers reporting on Wednesday. But for right-handed ace Corbin Burnes, it's more than just a new season.
The D-backs signed Burnes to a record-breaking six-year, $210 million deal this off-season, adding an elite talent to create a one-two punch alongside Zac Gallen.
While Burnes is no stranger to Arizona, living in the valley since 2018, it's the first time he'll enter Spring Training in Arizona as a member of the home club.
With that, comes opportunities to begin developing relationships with his teammates and coaches. Burnes discussed that development at length with reporters on Wednesday, particularly with young catcher Gabriel Moreno.
"That's a relationship [with Moreno] that's going to take time to grow. I've done kind of three years in a row now with a new catcher, so it's something I've gotten used to, but we've got seven or eight weeks here at camp to get it figured out. It's a relationship that will continue to grow throughout the entire year," Burnes said.
The right-hander said the process starts small, and can be different for each player. But being on the same page as Moreno will be critical to a successful season. According to Burnes, it starts with getting to know each others' personalities.
“First is just getting to know the guy a little bit. Obviously, Gabi’s a young catcher and excited to be here and excited to be out there and get to catch guys and to just get to know a little bit what makes him tick.
"Some guys are laid back and chill. Some guys have the high energy. It's just figuring out what it's going to take to get on the same level as those guys. I'm pretty calm and collected most of the time so sometimes when I have to get fired up, it helps with the catchers or whoever it may be.”
"We'll get an opportunity to work a lot here in camp. Once games start, we'll get the opportunity to work together. It's one of those things that probably will take most of camp to get on the same schedule. Lots of meetings, lots of video sessions. Just doing what we can to be ready come that first game of the year," he said.
And it's not just his catchers. Burnes noted the importance of developing that connection with his rotation-mates, particularly veteran right-handers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, and how important that will be to his success with his new club.
“It's one of those things that I think having the conversations with [Gallen and Kelly], guys that have been in this division for that many years is what's going to be most beneficial for me," he said.
"Those guys that face the Padres, the Dodgers, they face those guys a ton. For me, that's where I'll get most of my tips from them just because they face them so much."
But he'll bring plenty of his own knowledge as well. Burnes praised the young talent on the staff, and hopes to be able to add his wisdom in whatever way might be beenficial.
“There's a lot of the guys on the staff that are really good. Young guys, bullpen guys coming out of the pen, throwing 100-plus. The talent I think we have on this pitching staff is really good.”
"Whatever I can do to help anyone. It doesn't matter. It's not necessarily those two guys, but anyone on the staff to help get the most out of each other," Burnes said.
And part of that development - especially with the younger arms - will be dependent on D-backs' first-year pitching coach Brian Kaplan. Burnes had nothing but positive things to say about his new coach.
"Brian's a very intelligent guy. Obviously, his background of being around pitching and the analytics and the design of pitching before he was in Philly, I think gives him a good background, a good knowledge of what it takes for each person to tick.
"Obviously, we're all a little bit different in what we do with pitches and sequencing, that kind of thing. He's got a background where he's seen it all and he's worked with a lot of big-name guys and obviously worked with pretty good pitching staff in Philadelphia the last couple years.
"Just an intelligent guy, excited, a lot of good ideas, a lot of good info to pass along, especially to the younger pitchers we have. He's a good guy to help them grow and help them get to that next step," said the ace.
That young identity is something Burnes is familiar with, pitching in. Milwaukee and Baltimore the past two seasons. In 2024 with the Orioles, he turned a slow start into an excellent 2.92 ERA over 194.1 innings.
It won't be much of a challenge for the veteran to sit atop the rotation for a young, contending team. For now, he's looking to get to know everyone, and offer what he can to the club. What comes from that is yet to be seen.
"The ultimate goal of everyone in here is to win a World Series. If I can do one little thing to help a guy get that much better and develop that much more then I'm all for it. I'm just excited to get to know everyone outside of just being friends,” Burnes said.