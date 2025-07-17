D-backs Offering Cant-Miss Promotions in Upcoming Homestand
The All-Star Break is over, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are welcoming fans back to Chase Field with a trio of cant-miss promotions.
The Diamondbacks will take on the St. Louis Cardinals for three games beginning Friday, July 18, then the Astros for three from July 21-23. Fans will have a chance to cash in on some deals, giveaways and events.
July 18-20, Kids Free Weekend Returns
According to a team press release, July 18-20 will see the return of Kids Free Weekend. For each adult ticket purchased, families will receive two free tickets for kids ages 15 and under.
"It may be 100 degrees in Phoenix, but the D-backs have the summer’s hottest family deal: Kids Free Weekend presented by Wendy’s returns Friday July 18 through Sunday, July 20," the release reads.
Tickets for Kids Free Weekend can be purchased here.
July 19, Ketel Marte Bobblehead Giveaway
Honor the D-backs' All-Star second baseman with a cant-miss giveaway. The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Ketel Marte bobblehead. No special purchase is necessary.
Bobbleheads are extremely popular and go fast. Fans are encouraged to show up early.
July 19 - Donate Life
Special tickets purchased for this event will come with a Donate Life T-shirt.
"Donor Network of Arizona will join the D-backs in honoring the selfless generosity of donor heroes, their families, and all donation advocates during the team’s annual Donate Life game," said the release.
"This year’s event carries special significance as the D-backs will pay tribute to Jason Conti, a former Major League Baseball outfielder, proud Arizona Diamondback, and a true hero off the field, who unexpectedly passed away earlier this year.
"A registered organ and tissue donor, Jason's final act of generosity offered hope, healing, and a second chance at life to those in need. In recognition of his life and lasting impact, Cari Conti, Jason’s wife, will take the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch."
July 19-20 - Randy Johnson Book Signing
Diamondbacks legend Randy Johnson will offer a two-day meet-and-greet at the D-backs Hall of Fame and Museum at Chase Field, signing his first photography book, Experiencing Africa: On Safari – The People – The Land.
"Books are limited and must be purchased in advance for entry through the official website," said the release.
July 20 - Baxter's Birthday & Mascot Wiffle Ball
Celebrate the friendliest mascot in MLB with a wiffle ball game between various valley mascots and Cactus Youth Baseball.
"On Sunday, the fun starts before the game as Baxter and mascots from around the Valley take on kids from Cactus Youth Baseball League, a D-backs Youth Jersey Program team, in a special birthday wiffle ball game in the outfield," said the release.
"The party doesn’t stop there, as Baxter and his mascot buddies will continue the birthday celebration throughout the game, specifically in the Sandlot, with coloring stations and activations by the Phoenix Zoo and Southern AZ Reptile Rescue."
July 22 - U of A Night
Celebrate your fellow Wildcats at Chase Field. Purchase a special ticket package to receive a free University of Arizona-Diamondbacks co-branded hat.
"School mascots, Wilbur and Wilma will take the field for a pregame celebration that also includes the University of Arizona football team, with a ceremonial first pitch from quarterback Noah Fifita and the National Anthem performed by members of the squad. The University’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, Desireé Reed-Francois, will also be recognized pregame," the release reads.