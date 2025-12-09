D-backs' Torey Lovullo Sheds Light on Ketel Marte Drama

The Arizona Diamondbacks hold one of the most intriguing pieces this offseason — All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

Trade rumors are in full force this offseason, with many teams reportedly checking on the availability of the superstar infielder. GM Mike Hazen has maintained his position on a potential trade — he's listening, but a deal is unlikely. Arizona's return demands are sky-high.

It's not unusual for the D-backs to get calls about Marte, but the coverage that aspect of this offseason has received has been heightened.

“This is not that atypical from every other offseason we've had with him,” GM Mike Hazen said to MLB's Steve Gilbert on the trade interest. “It's just gotten a lot more publicity for some reason this year. I’m not sure why people are being more aggressive with it than in years past, but they have been."

The increased drama could be residual intrigue, after narratives emerged about Marte during the 2025 season. Reports surfaced about teammates expressing frustration with Marte for taking days off, and his unexpected absence in the Dominican Republic following the All-Star break.

Manager Torey Lovullo addressed those offseason narratives on the Foul Territory Podcast on Tuesday.

"I've had many conversations with him... there were some things that happened throughout the course of the year that weren't crystal clear, and I think all I could do at that point is create an awareness, have a conversation, and talk about what it looks like to move this ball forward so he can be a better version of himself," Lovullo said.

"He had some emotional things that he was dealing with. There was a fan in Chicago shouting some things at him that really hit him deep and hard, and that's a real human emotion. His house gets broken into when he's at the All-Star game... those are big pills for a human being to swallow, and he's not exempt from the feelings that we have sitting down talking.

"He's very emotional, and I'm fine with that. We probably did need to have a different type of conversation, and he got very private and withdrawn through that time,and I understand that. I just wish communication had been a little bit better, but we learned from it, and I don't think anything like that'll ever happen again," Lovullo said.

But Lovullo maintained that he, himself, would rather keep Marte on his roster. That isn't his ultimate decision, of course, but it's his preference.

"He's a good player. People are smart. They want good players, and of course they're going to ask for our best player. ... If [Hazen] asked me, I'd be like, 'No, don't [trade Marte], but that's not my department," Lovullo said.

The D-backs manager also told reporters present at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday that he hasn't given any serious thought to what his lineup would potentially look like without Marte, but he has stayed in touch with his All-Star.

"He's continuing to work hard. I've been in touch with him through the course of the off-season. It's just everything's business as usual for me," Lovullo said.

"I have had conversations with him about [Marte's name being in trade conversations], and he's professional. I think he understands the business part of this game. He's doing okay. ... Ketel is just a good human being. He's just a kind-hearted human being.

"I think it might have caught him by surprise a little bit, but I think he gets it. I told him just what I told you guys. Teams are smart. They want really good players. He's one of the best in the National League. I understand why teams are making phone calls on him. He gets that," Lovullo said.

