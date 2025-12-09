D-backs GM Mike Hazen Discusses Ketel Marte Trade Rumors

The Arizona Diamondbacks are beginning to make moves this offseason, but one move they haven't made is one involving All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

Marte is one of the headlining trade candidates of this week's Winter Meetings. Some reports have said the D-backs are more likely to trade him, or are "motivated" to do so, while others have called a potential deal unlikely.

Related Content: Proposed Ketel Marte Trade Only Benefits D-backs Under One Condition

In an interview with MLB Network Radio at the Winter Meetings, D-backs GM Mike Hazen spoke about the trade interest surrounding his star.

MLB teams won't stop calling the #Dbacks about Ketel Marte



Mike Hazen on if Arizona is actually listening:



📻 Power Alley live from the #WinterMeetings with @Mike_Ferrin @JimDuquetteGM and @JimBowdenGM

🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/L1AHqOyI2E — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 8, 2025

Arizona Diamondbacks Mike Hazen Discusses Ketel Marte Trade Rumors

While there may be a narrative stemming from last season's report that the D-backs held some frustration toward Marte for his days off and three-day absence from the team post All-Star Break, Hazen was adamant that the interest in Marte from numerous clubs was nothing new to 2025.

"I have received incoming a ton of conversations on him every single year since he's become a superstar," Hazen said during the interview.

"I think he's a superstar player. He's on a good deal relative to the industry. I think that makes him very attractive to a lot of teams that think that they can just go get this guy, and that we're in this position where we're a .500 team... where we're at financially. And I think that spurs some of the calls. I do."

The difference this year is Hazen has been open about the fact that he's listening to offers. With such a heavy need for pitching, the GM has said he's not in a position to ignore offers on Marte.

"When I don't just shut down talks on day one with any of these guys, I think maybe that becomes the narrative. What I hear out there is about teams that are interested and teams that we've talked to. There's reports out there of teams we've talked to that we have not even talked to.

"When I start to refute that stuff, then I'm engaging in the conversation. ... It's a very tricky game to play. I'm not trying to hide the ball or play games. I just say he has always been our most asked-about player," Hazen said.

If the D-backs do elect to trade Marte, it won't be for anything but quality pitching. MLB's Jon Morosi reported Monday that the price tag is "high," with an "emphasis on starting pitchers" who are already major-leaguers or close to it.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News