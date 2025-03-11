Diamondbacks Pick up Gritty 3-2 Win Against the Royals
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Kanas City Royals 3-2 at Salt River Fields Tuesday afternoon. The game had many elements that were similar to a regular season game despite it only being Spring Training.
"I like these kind of spring training games where it's a little bit gritty. You're just are a little on edge. You're trying to execute. You're trying to scratch across an extra run," said manager Torey Lovullo
Merrill Kelly got the start for Arizona and threw 3.1 scoreless innings. He didn't dominate by any means, as he gave up five hits and plenty of hard contact throughout. But he didn't walk a batter and the Royals made some outs on the bases.
Adrian Del Castillo continued to show out on defense, throwing out a would-be base stealer in the first inning. Kelly followed that by executing a pickoff, caught stealing right after that.
Kelly left runners on first and third with one out for Justin Martinez in the fourth inning. On just his second pitch, the fireballing righty threw a perfect sinker at the very bottom of zone, inducing a 4-6-3 double play from M.J. Melendez to end the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth Geraldo Perdomo executed a perfect bunt with Jordan Lawlar on second base. He raced down the line and forced an errant throw from the pitcher. He was credited with a base hit on the bunt.
Later in the inning Josh Naylor stroked a two run single to center field, continuing his hot hitting. It was his second hit of the game and he's now batting .483 with a 1.136 OPS.
Naylor also teamed up with Eugenio Suarez on a spectacular play in the 6th with Brandon Pfaadt pitching. The third baseman slid to his right and came up firing, and Naylor made a terrific scoop on the play. It shut down a Royals rally with one run in and a man on second base.
Pfaadt also had a good outing, despite allowing that run. He went three efficient innings, throwing 40 pitches, 26 for strikes. He walked one and struck out two. After the game he said he went down to the bullpen to throw 12 more pitches just to get his pitch count up.
Kevin Ginkel even got to pitch in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, earning a true save. He gave up a one out single, but backup catcher Aramis Garcia threw out the baserunner trying to steal.
Ginkel got a weak popup to end the inning and the game. The manager identified Ginkel earlier this spring as one of the candidates to win the closer's role to start the season.
It was this type of play all day long that had the manager happy. "You can't just go from zero to ten during a baseball season. But, I thought we did little things today and that's what we've been talking about. We've really been emphasizing little things are going to show up and help us win a game."
Next up for the D-backs is a game in Mesa at Hohokam stadium against the Athletics.
Ryne Nelson, who is still fighting for the fifth starter's spot will get the ball to begin the game. He's allowed one run in 4.1 innings of work so far this spring. The A's will send out Osvaldo Vido, who's had a rough spring so far, posting a 12.91 ERA in 7.2 innings.