Diamondbacks Pitcher Gives Strong Take on Manager Torey Lovullo
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo comes under a lot of fire from D-backs fans and the internet — such is the life of an MLB manager. On Thursday, right-hander Ryne Nelson had high praise for his manager's approach to a recent situation involving star second baseman Ketel Marte.
During an ugly incident on Tuesday in Chicago involving a fan's verbal harassment of Marte, it was clear that Lovullo had his player's back.
Video circulating on social media shows Lovullo yelling at the fan (explicit language warning), and then later consoling Marte on the field.
"I think that it just speaks to [Lovullo's] character and the way he wants to manage, he wants to form those bonds," said Nelson. "That's the guy you want to play for. That's the guy you want to run through a brick wall for."
The fan reportedly made a remark about Marte's mother, who passed away in a tragic car accident in 2017. Lovullo was seen consoling his tearful All-Star during a pitching change.
"At the end of the day, we're human beings and we have emotions, and I saw [Marte] hurting, and I wanted to protect him," Lovullo said to Dbacks.TV's Todd Walsh.
The skipper confronted the fan and called for his ejection from the ballpark. The 22-year-old fan was removed from Rate Field, and has since been banned from all MLB ballparks.
On Thursday, Nelson spoke highly of Lovullo's handling of the situation in an interview with MLB Network radio. Nelson said his manager is the type of man whose actions back up his words.
"It's one thing for a guy to say that he loves his players, and that he cares about his players, but it's another thing for a guy to show it, and I think the way he handled [the Marte situation], he wasn't doing what he thought he should do, he was doing... what he needed to do, and what he felt was the right way to handle that situation," Nelson said.
"And that's just from a place of caring about his guys. He's known Marte for a long time and they've definitely formed a bond and a relationship together and he was just doing what he felt he needed to do in that situation."
Lovullo is somewhat of a father figure to Marte, who has been with the Diamondbacks for nine seasons. Lovullo told Walsh Tuesday that he's been with Marte through many ups and downs.
Lovullo said he told Marte, "I love you, and I'm with you, and we're all together, and you're not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy's an idiot, and it shouldn't have an impact on you."
Regardless of one's thoughts or opinion on the job done by any particular manager, coach or executive, it's clear when players are willing to go to war for the man behind the lineup each day. Torey Lovullo's teams have always played hard for him, and there's no doubt that will continue.