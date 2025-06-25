MLB, White Sox Stand Strong in Support of D-backs' Ketel Marte
Following an incident involving a fan's verbal assault of Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte on Tuesday, both the White Sox and Major League Baseball showed support of the D-backs' All-Star.
Marte was seen in tears Tuesday night, being consoled by manager Torey Lovullo and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo after a fan at Rate Field made an insensitive remark about Marte's late mother, who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2017.
The fan was ejected from the stadium, and both Lovullo and Perdomo voiced support for their second baseman. On Wednesday, both the White Sox and MLB showed their own support, banning the fan from both Rate Field and all other MLB ballparks.
White Sox, MLB Offer Support to Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte
In Wednesday's game three, the White Sox issued a clear, concise message to Marte as he walked up to the plate for the first time.
"Baseball is family," read the scoreboard. "The White Sox community supports Ketel Marte."
Chicago also issued an indefinite Rate Field ban for the 22-year-old perpetrator. MLB would quickly respond with their own statement, issuing a full ban from all major league ballparks.
"We commend the White Sox for taking immediate action in removing the fan," read the statement, as shown on the Dbacks.TV broadcast.
"On background, MLB & the White Sox have worked together and agreed to ban the fan in question from all major league ballparks indefinitely. There is no place in the game or its ballparks for offensive language. All fans should follow the applicable codes of conduct & contribute to a respectful environment for on-field personell & fellow spectators in the ballpark."
Fans Show Up for Ketel Marte with Donations to Diamondbacks Foundation
According to MLB's.com's Casey Drottar, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has already received over $11,000 in unsolicited donations from 300-plus donors in support of Marte and his late mother following Tuesday's incident.
Donations have ranged across 30 U.S. states and six different countries, including Japan, Australia and Great Britain.
Anyone wishing to show their support may follow this link to the Arizona Diamondbacks foundation and select the box labeled "my donation is in memory or in honor of someone," listing Marte's mother, Elpidia Valdez, in the below line.
There are still good people in this world. As MLB's Sarah Langs is known to say: baseball is the best.