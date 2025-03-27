Which Diamondbacks Players Will Climb Franchise Leaderboards?
Every season, there are plenty of players across MLB who reach notable career milestones such as 100 home runs, 1,000 hits, 100 saves, and so on. Many Arizona Diamondbacks players are used to reaching franchise milestones. There are also many instances of a player going up on franchise record books.
This could be a player becoming the team's all-time home run leader, or becoming top three all-time in strikeouts as a pitcher, or top-five in most steals all-time. Quite a few D-backs players will be climbing the top-10 franchise leaderboards in numerous categories.
This year, there are many players on the D-backs' roster who have a shot at finishing in the top five or higher in statistical categories at some point during this 2025 season. Of course, not all of these will happen, but a good number of them have a high chance of happening.
Hitting Leaderboards
Ketel Marte should not be a name that shocks you when you see it listed here. He has many opportunities to further cement his legacy in the valley and be among the greatest athletes to play in Arizona's history. It's shaping up to be a very historic season for Marte.
He's 1.2 WAR away from passing Luis Gonzalez for second all-time, needs to get into just 34 games to move past David Peralta for third most games as a hitter, nine triples to get into second place with 47 past Peralta, 14 home runs to move from fifth to third and reach 154, passing Christian Walker and Steve Finley. and 15 RBIs to move to third from fifth place and pass Peralta and Finley.
Corbin Carroll needs just 3.7 WAR to move into the top 10 all-time as a hitter for Arizona. That can easily happen with a productive and healthy season.
He also needs just nine triples to crack the top five overall as he's currently 10th right now with 26 of them. Carroll is just 34 stolen bases from ranking second all-time in D-backs history with what would be 125 should he get them. He'd be just 57 away from leading the franchise.
Jake McCarthy could move into fourth all-time in stolen bases with 27 of them. This would set up Arizona with two of its top four ever base-stealers and they both reside on the same roster. It's plenty possible for too as he's more than capable of stealing that many bases.
Pitching Leaderboards
Longtime starting pitcher Merrill Kelly is not far from moving up plenty of leaderboards. He's just 2.8 WAR away from passing Zack Greinke to move into fifth all-time. six wins from becoming third all-time, though he'll have to outpace Zac Gallen who is just one behind him currently with 52.
Kelly needs 121.2 innings to become third all-time and move up from fifth place while passing the likes of Patrick Corbin and Brian Anderson. He can become fourth or fifth all-time in strikeouts, depending on what Gallen does, with 154 strikeouts. Kelly currently has 744 and is in seventh while Curt Schilling has 875 and Corbin has 897, who sits fourth.
With 15 games started, Kelly will become third all-time in games started with 155, tho he'll have to stave off Gallen who is just four behind him.
As for Zac Gallen, the co-author of the D-backs pitching staff the last few years and one who could be next to Kelly in the record books for years to come has just as many chances to be a part of future history.
With a season akin to 2022 or slightly worse, Gallen could lower his ERA to under 3.27. This would put him in third for lowest ERA, putting himself ahead of Brandon Webb.
As mentioned above, Gallen has 52 wins and thus needs only seven wins to become third all-time, provided he out-wins Kelly by two games come end of the season.
As for innings, Gallen lags a bit but has 779, which places him ninth right now. He's 61.2 innings from fourth, however Kelly is ahead of him with 45.1 innings. This means that Kelly will likely be fourth and Gallen fifth should both stay healthy the whole season and perform close to expectations.
Gallen has 842 strikeouts which places him sixth, just 157 strikeouts from being third all-time and passing Robbie Ray. He's plenty ahead of Kelly. Gallen has had at least 156 strikeouts in each of his last three seasons. He could easily get to third. Gallen has to pitch in only 19 more starts to get into fourth or fifth depending on how many Kelly starts.
Lastly, there's a pair of relievers that could climb the leaderboard for Arizona. The first name is Joe Mantiply, whose entering his sixth season with the ball club. He's currently eighth in all-time appearances with 240. If he gets into 35 games, he'll be the team's third-most appeared pitcher with 275 games.
The other reliever that could also climb the list with most appearances is the injured Kevin Ginkel. Ginkel has 238 appearances and is ninth. Depending on how Mantiply does and his health, if Ginkel gets in 38 games, he could finish either third or fourth, with the likely answer being fourth.
It's shaping up to be a huge season for many Diamondbacks players. Good luck to them this season.