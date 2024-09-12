Diamondbacks Recall Yilber Diaz and Option Slade Cecconi
The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced the newest in a series of roster moves dating back to the start of September. Yilber Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Reno, with Slade Cecconi going down in his place.
The move was not a surprise, with Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers writing about the possibility of this roster switch happening HERE on September 10th. This comes on the back of some differences in Diaz's utilization.
Diamondbacks fans will have been familiar with Yilber Diaz as a starter. He worked in that capacity earlier this year during the D-backs' slew of rotation injuries, and underperformances. He pitched well for the team in 4 starts but had a disastrous outing in Kansas City which ballooned his ERA.
He held opponents to one run in his first two big league starts, before being knocked around in a seven run slugfest in three innings of work. Diaz would end up bouncing back in his next turn through the rotation, lowering his ERA to 4.05 in 20 IP, with a slightly higher 4.28 FIP. He wound up being sent down to the minor leagues, where he has been until this move.
During his time in the minors, Diaz battled a blister issue that caused him to miss some minimal time. Since returning from that he has been solid. It would, however, be the recent change in his utilization that paved his way back to the big league club.
In his past two outings with Reno, Yilber Diaz has worked out of the bullpen. It is something that other Diamondbacks starters have done, and especially with a solid rotation at the big league level now, the extra help in the bullpen takes priority.
A similar move was made this year with Slade Cecconi. Of course, his move to a relief role has been far from pretty, being optioned in Diaz's stead. Cecconi also filled in as a starter early in 2024 for Arizona but has spent time bouncing between the majors and the minors, eventually moving to the pen.
Originally there was hope for Cecconi, with a strong storyline on his young career revolving around his dominance the first time through the order. His fastball ticked up, and as he was able to build up more of a routine in relief, it seemed that Cecconi's confidence was building but that has not translated.
Cecconi's final three outings with Arizona have not gone well. He has pitched 3.2 total innings since September 2nd and has allowed 7 runs in that span. His final outings against the Rangers would be his undoing.
The young righty entered Wednsday's game much earlier than anticipated, with Merrill Kelly needing to exit the game early with an injury. After taking his warmup tosses, Cecconi allowed 3 hits, a walk, and a balk, in only .2 innings of work. Wonderously he allowed only 1 run, with Kevin Ginkel entering the game and escaping a jam to end the inning.
Going forward for the Diamondbacks, Diaz should add more quality depth to the relief core. Jordan Montgomery is also in the bullpen, having been relegated to that role in favor of Ryne Nelson. The pairing of Montgomery and Diaz will eat much of the team's bulk innings, likely in games that have already been decided.
Yilber Diaz will join the Diamondbacks on Friday, where they will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a crucial set of games.
For further updates and roster moves, as well as all things D-backs make sure to stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we bring you closer to the team.