Is Yilber Diaz Headed to the Diamondbacks Bullpen Soon?
Yilber Diaz has been a great story on both a personal and organizational level for the Arizona Diamondbacks. By now most D-backs fans have heard at least part of his story.
The next part of his story may see him in a bullpen role down the stretch as the D-backs push to make the Postseason.
Not many years ago he was selling candy and washing windshields on the streets of South America. A wrist injury playing basketball interrupted his baseball playing career. But with the guidance and encouragement from trainer Jhonathan Carrillo, he resumed his career. (see link above for full story from Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports.)
It was a long journey, but eventually he made his way back to his native Venezuela, ultimately signing with Arizona just as the Pandemic was breaking out in March of 2020.
Heading into the 2023 season he profiled as a high octane arm with a 97 MPH fastball, that would could possibly end up in a bullpen role. Ranked as the 25th best prospect in the system heading into the season, he quickly improved that standing.
A strong first half pitching in Double-A Amarillo and then for the Triple-A Reno Aces, was punctuated by a 13 strikeout performance in six shutout innings on July 1. His next start came in the Major Leagues, as he made his debut on July 8 against the Atlanta Braves. He threw six innings, allowing just one run on four hits in a no-decision.
Diaz made three more starts, two good and one bad, but was sent back to Reno July 28 after four total outings with a 4.08 ERA and 4.28 FIP. He was having trouble getting swing and miss, ironically, due to inability to land his breaking stuff.
Diaz pitched well in four starts after returning to Reno, posting a 2.82 ERA, striking out 29 while walking just four. That stretch brought him to a career high 118 innings pitched.
And then he was moved to the bullpen. His first outing in relief came on September 1. He entered the game in the third inning, and pitched four innings in relief. He gave up four runs on four hits and three walks. He threw 85 pitches
The next relief outing came September 7. This time he pitched the last two innings of a 6-0 Aces victory. He gave up three hits and a walk, but struck out two in a scoreless outing. He threw 34 pitches.
At this point in the season, and based on how the Diamondbacks are using him, there are two possible, yet overlapping scenarios. The organization wishes to limit his innings workload. His 124 total innings are 22 more than his previous professional high.
At the same time, it's possible, even likely, that the team is planning to call him back up to the Majors to work out of the bullpen in a long and middle relief role. If they do so, he'll likely be replacing Slade Cecconi, who has struggled in that role.
Cecconi had a habit of throwing two or three really strong innings in his starts, before falling apart in the fourth inning. It was thought he might excel in a relief role. Sent to Reno just before the All-Star break, he was converted to reliever.
Called back up July 29, he made three relief appearances, allowing five runs on eight hits in 7.1 innings of work. Optioned back out, Cecconi was recalled once again September 1, but has allowed six more runs in three innings. In 15.1 relief innings, Cecconi has a 9.98 ERA.
So at this point it seems likely that with the role shift for Diaz in AAA, coupled with Cecconi's struggles, a change in the bullpen mix is imminent.
