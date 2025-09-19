Diamondbacks Release Veteran Pitcher
According to the Arizona Diamondbacks' transaction log, right-handed veteran pitcher Anthony DeSclafani was officially released on Thursday.
DeSclafani had been designated for assignment on Monday, in a roster move that also brought righty flamethrower Juan Morillo back to the major leagues.
But now, DeSclafani's time with the D-backs' organization is done. He pitched to a 5.12 ERA over 38.2 innings in multiple roles.
DeSclafani, 35, was signed by the D-backs in mid-June, being used him as a long reliever. DeSclafani had some success in a bullpen role, collecting a pair of three-inning saves and throwing to a 3.86 ERA through July.
Once right-hander Merrill Kelly was traded to the Texas Rangers at the Deadline, DeSclafani stepped into a starting role. He had mixed results, with some solid efforts and some difficult ones.
He eventually went down with a right thumb injury on August 13, sitting out until September 7. In that time, right-hander Nabil Crismatt stepped up and pitched extremely well in the fifth starter's role.
Upon return, DeSclafani was sent back to the bullpen, where he struggled, giving up six runs in 5.2 innings. He was eventually designated for assignment on Monday.
Manager Torey Lovullo called the DFA a "very tough decision."
"DeSlcafani had been counted on in different ways, as a starter and as a reliever, working his way back from arm surgery. I think Mike [Hazen] said it to him, just to be fair to him, we were going to put him in the bullpen," Lovullo said.
"It looks like DeSclafani's innings would be mostly coming out of the bullpen, and DeSclafani wants to start, so I think Mike was going to set him free and allow him to go to another organization and potentially start a couple of ballgames and build up his resume as best he possibly could."
Lovullo said the D-backs were looking for more of a "traditional reliever" in the form of Morillo — one who could take advantage of right-on-right matchups and pitch on back-to-back days.
With DeSclafani serving as a long man, and coming off major arm surgery in 2024, his usage was somewhat limited.
The D-backs have since turned to a four-man rotation, Lovullo announced on Wednesday. With DeSclafani departing the organization, Crismatt will fill the long-man role out of the bullpen.
Considering the pair of off days on Thursday and Monday, that opens the door for the D-backs to go with Zac Gallen, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson for the remainder of 2025.