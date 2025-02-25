Diamondbacks Reportedly Agree to Deal With Brandon Bielak
The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly agreed to terms with reliever Brandon Bielak, signing him to a minor-league deal. The report was first released from Ari Alexander, revealing that the right-hander will report to spring training this week.
Formerly a starter for the Houston Astros, the 28-year-old Bielak pitched effectively for the team for a number of seasons. A strong stretch of appearances between 2022 and 2023 saw him throwing to a 3.80 ERA in 92 innings for a 111 ERA+.
A strong asset was his versatility. Primarily a reliever, Bielak worked as a swingman, starting 21 of his 76 career games. 2024 however saw his performance take a step back.
While only pitching in 17 innings for Houston, those appearances were not pretty, throwing to a 5.71 ERA before being designated for assignment. He would go on to join the Athletics where he showed better results but didn't receive consistent playing time.
He now joins Arizona in what has become an incredibly strong pitching staff. A minor league addition, Bielak will work primarily as depth for the D-backs, likely filling in as a relief option rather than working as a starter.
Reno, where the Triple-A Aces play, isn't a pitcher-friendly environment, but this opportunity will allow the right-hander to spend time in a competitive organization, and try to work his way back to the major leagues.
