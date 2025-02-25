Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Reportedly Agree to Deal With Brandon Bielak

The D-backs have signed former Astro Brandon Bielak to a MiLB deal

Aaron Hughes

Apr 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Brandon Bielak (64) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Brandon Bielak (64) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly agreed to terms with reliever Brandon Bielak, signing him to a minor-league deal. The report was first released from Ari Alexander, revealing that the right-hander will report to spring training this week.

Formerly a starter for the Houston Astros, the 28-year-old Bielak pitched effectively for the team for a number of seasons. A strong stretch of appearances between 2022 and 2023 saw him throwing to a 3.80 ERA in 92 innings for a 111 ERA+.

A strong asset was his versatility. Primarily a reliever, Bielak worked as a swingman, starting 21 of his 76 career games. 2024 however saw his performance take a step back.

While only pitching in 17 innings for Houston, those appearances were not pretty, throwing to a 5.71 ERA before being designated for assignment. He would go on to join the Athletics where he showed better results but didn't receive consistent playing time.

He now joins Arizona in what has become an incredibly strong pitching staff. A minor league addition, Bielak will work primarily as depth for the D-backs, likely filling in as a relief option rather than working as a starter.

Reno, where the Triple-A Aces play, isn't a pitcher-friendly environment, but this opportunity will allow the right-hander to spend time in a competitive organization, and try to work his way back to the major leagues.

For more up-to-date news and in-depth analysis stay tuned to all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.

Published
Aaron Hughes
AARON HUGHES

Aaron Hughes is a writer for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. Aaron also writes for Good Morning Baseball. From stats and analytics to player updates he keeps fans up to date with everything Dbacks. Follow Aaron on Twitter @AaronRHughes

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News