Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup for Spring Training Game vs Angels

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to play their ninth game of the Cactus League after earning a tough-fought victory over the Seattle Mariners in a rare night game Friday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Below is the D-backs' official lineup for this contest:

Arizona Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup vs Angels

1 - CF Alek Thomas

2 - LF Jorge Barrosa

3 - DH Ben McLaughlin

4 - 3B Nolan Arenado

5 - SS Jose Fernandez

6 - 1B Luken Baker

7 - 2B Tommy Troy

8 - C Aramis Garcia

9 - RF Oscar Mercado

Alek Thomas and Nolan Arenado are the only players featured who are expected to be heavily-used starters in the 2026 season.

On Friday, multiple members of Arizona's regular starting lineup departed for the World Baseball Classic: Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Carlos Santana — all members of Team Dominican Republic. Arenado and Thomas are both set to depart for Team Puerto Rico and Team Mexico.

Manager Torey Lovullo had been giving a heavy share of reps to his regulars — more so than normal, in an attempt to get as much playing time as possible with the players who will be leaving camp early.

"We believe in creating a culture here, which we have already, and then building upon that day by day and letting it grow and watching it breathe in there. When the core part of your team is stepping out to go participate in the WBC, you're going to miss a little time with that group," Lovullo said of the WBC on the first day of camp.

"But as I told Nolan Arenado... everybody that asks to play in the WBC, I always encourage them to do that. Go and represent your country. Go and make us proud."

Arizona Diamondbacks Pitchers for Game vs Angels

Getting the start on the mound will be left-hand prospect Mitch Bratt. Bratt gave up three runs over 1.1 innings in his first start, although some poor defense behind him exaggerated the results. He'll face off against veteran right-hander Alek Manoah for Los Angeles.

Also expected to pitch for Arizona: RHPs Paul Sewald, Jonathan Loaisiga and Bryce Jarvis, as well as LHPs Brandyn Garcia and Philip Abner.

Perhaps Arizona will get a look at a portion of their closer competition. The Angels will bring out RHP Kirby Yates and RHP Jordan Romano, among others.