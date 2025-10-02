D-backs Reportedly Get Answer to Major Zac Gallen Question
One of the more intriguing wrinkles to the end of the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season was the re-emergence of right-hander Zac Gallen as an ace-caliber pitcher.
That led to a variety of questions. Perhaps the biggest preliminary question was whether the Diamondbacks would extend a Qualifying Offer to Gallen — and, of course, whether or not he might accept it.
According to a recent report by Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, the Diamondbacks will be extending Gallen a Qualifying Offer, but there is "no chance" he accepts it.
Arizona Diamondbacks Get One Answer on Zac Gallen
This means Gallen will not play on the one-year deal worth roughly $22 million. Instead, it will almost certainly require a large contract — in both length and value — to bring the ace back.
The D-backs are certainly interested in bringing Gallen back. Owner Ken Kendrick even hinted at it on his recent radio appearance, but the logistics of such a deal are always rocky, especially when Gallen is represented by the notorious Scott Boras.
What Report Means for Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
The D-backs are likely not looking to spend a king's ransom in free agency, especially for a pitcher who held one of the worst qualified ERAs in baseball for much of 2025.
If they do want to bring him back, GM Mike Hazen and co. will have to be exceptionally certain they will be getting the second-half version of Gallen.
The right-hander threw to 5.40 ERA in the first half of 2025, but a 3.97 figure in the second half. The truth is, neither of those numbers are encouraging when compared to the 3.58 ERA he's posted over the past five seasons with Arizona.
So while Kendrick and the D-backs may be on board with re-signing Gallen, there's likely some wariness as to providing him with an ace-like contract.
Boras clients are known to aim extremely high, often taking lengthy amounts of time to eventually find a satisfactory deal. That process may be unappealing to both Hazen and Kendrick.
There is a small possibility Gallen takes a minor hometown discount.
"I've worn this uniform for seven years now. As much as I spent some other time in organizations, I think of myself as a D-back really," Gallen told reporters after his final 2025 start.
"This year didn't go the way I envisioned for myself. But every fifth day I put the uniform on, it was an honor. I was proud to put the uniform on."
"I know how much it means for [Gallen] to be an Arizona Diamondback," manager Torey Lovullo said.
"Sometimes in this game, you have to prepare to say goodbye, and that's not easy. Whether this is the conversation before the breakup, I don't know, and nobody knows.
"I just want the best for him, his family, and his fiancée. ... if he's a D-back, we're going to celebrate that. If he's not, I'm going to root for him every time I'm watching him pitch," the manager said.