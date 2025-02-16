Diamondbacks Reportedly Reunite With Former Starter
According to a report by FanSided's Robert Murray on X/Twitter, the Arizona Diamondbacks are reuniting with right-hander Shelby Miller on a minor league deal with a spring training invite.
Miller, 34, was the original return in a trade that sent shortstop Dansby Swanson our of Arizona to Atlanta back in 2015.
Miller never produced strong results as a starter in Arizona, pitching to a 6.15 ERA and 3-12 record over 20 starts in the 2016 season. He was riddled with injuries in his time with the club, including a Tommy John Surgery in 2018.
He only made eight starts with Arizona in 2017 and 2018, pitching to a 4.09 and 10.69 ERA respectively in his final two seasons in the desert, before departing in free agency.
Miller began to shift to a relief role with the Texas Rangers, with more mixed results, and another ERA north of eight.
In 2023, he made 35 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching to career numbers and a 1.71 ERA, though his FIP sat at 3.68.
This past season, he made a staggering 51 appearances in relief for the Detroit Tigers, and pitched to a pedestrian 4.53 figure.
Miller throws a 93-94 MPH fastball, a hard 88 MPH slider and a deceiving splitter, but hasn't found a way to put together consistent success since 2015, as a starter or reliever.
The veteran will make his return to the desert, re-joining a Diamondbacks club that traded for him nearly a decade ago.
While he doesn't immediately figure into the long-term plans for Arizona's bullpen, he'll provide depth in the minor league system and could be a sturdy veteran option to provide length throughout the course of the marathon that is a 162-game MLB season.
Stay tuned to Diamondbacks On SI for more updates and continued Spring Training coverage.