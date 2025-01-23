Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Josh Winder to Minor League Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly signed right-handed reliever Josh Winder to a minor league deal on Thursday, as announced by the Reno Aces on X/Twitter. He receives an invite to Major League Spring Training as a Non-Roster Invitee
Winder, 28, is an imposing 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, and spent parts of the past three seasons in the majors with the Minnesota Twins.
In those seasons, Winder accrued 110.2 innings over 38 appearances. Though he made 11 starts in 2022, he's now primarily a reliever, picking up his first career save in 2023.
In 2024, he only pitched nine innings over four games' worth of long relief. His first outing was a four-run blowup at the hands of the Houston Astros, but he settled into three scoreless appearances after that.
Winder has a career 4.39 ERA, but has struggled with injuries. In 2023, he suffered a shoulder strain, and followed it up in 2024 with a stint on the 60-day IL due to a Scapular stress fracture.
The righty throws a diverse arsenal, featuring a 95 MPH four-seam fastball, with a hard changeup. He also throws a slider, sweeper and occasional sinker, though none of his pitches display notably above-average movement.
He's not a strikeout-heavy arm, but has shown an ability to avoid walks and generate soft contact. In 2024, his 3.00 ERA was backed by a 1.94 FIP and 2.74 xERA, though, of course, that was over just four appearances.
In the minor leagues, he has a career 3.71 ERA, though he was hit around for an ugly 6.45 number in 2024, split between two rehab appearances in Low-A and 27 games in Triple-A.
Still Winder will likely begin the year in Triple-A Reno as a depth option, but could see MLB action in 2025, depending on the state of the Diamondbacks' bullpen.
Given his experience and relative amount of MLB success, he could be a long relief option for Arizona should they be in need of extra arms.